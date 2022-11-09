Wednesday, November 9th
Columbus North Indiana Soccer Coaches Association All-State Honorees
- Anthony Johnson, First Team
- Aidan Whitley, Second Team
- Christian Cardoso, Third Team
- Mallory Gilley, Honorable Mention
Columbus North Boys Tennis End of Season Awards
- Team Captains: Austin Clark and Amrit Kar (both will serve as captains again next year)
- Most Improved: Steven Sun (Varsity) and Michael Crossman (JV)
- Mental Attitude/Sportsmanship: Amrit Kar
- Bull Dog Award: Hank Lin
- MVP: Hank Lin
Columbus East College Signings
Tuesday
- Caleb Martoccia, Baseball, Manchester University
Wednesday
- Gabby Dean, Volleyball, University of Illinois
- Makenzie Foster, Softball, Syracuse University
Boys Basketball Scrimmages
- Columbus North Blue-White Night- Saturday at 7:00 PM
- Hauser Black and White Night- Saturday at 4:00 PM