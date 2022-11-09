Local Sports 

Wednesday, November 9th

Kevin Kelley

Columbus North Indiana Soccer Coaches Association All-State Honorees

  • Anthony Johnson, First Team
  • Aidan Whitley, Second Team
  • Christian Cardoso, Third Team
  • Mallory Gilley, Honorable Mention

Columbus North Boys Tennis End of Season Awards

  • Team Captains: Austin Clark and Amrit Kar (both will serve as captains again next year)
  • Most Improved: Steven Sun (Varsity) and Michael Crossman (JV)
  • Mental Attitude/Sportsmanship: Amrit Kar
  • Bull Dog Award: Hank Lin
  • MVP: Hank Lin

Columbus East College Signings

Tuesday

  • Caleb Martoccia, Baseball, Manchester University

Wednesday

  • Gabby Dean, Volleyball, University of Illinois
  • Makenzie Foster, Softball, Syracuse University

Boys Basketball Scrimmages

  • Columbus North Blue-White Night- Saturday at 7:00 PM
  • Hauser Black and White Night- Saturday at 4:00 PM