Wednesday, November 8th

IU Columbus has its first men’s basketball coach! He is James Adams from Milwaukee. He has coached men’s and women’s basketball through the years.

Girls Basketball

Mooresville 48 Columbus North 37 (Varsity) Kaylie Harmon 13 and Miley McClellan 12

Columbus North 28 Mooresville 21 (JV) Emma Beaver 10 and Riley Sims 6

Roncalli 52 Columbus East 46 (Varsity) Madelyn Poe 15 and Victoria Cuhadar 12

Otter Creek Golf Course invites you to attend a public open house on November 17th from 4:00 – 8:00 PM.

The new simulator will be unveiled. Other activity on the 17th:

Signup for Winter League

Enjoy food and drink

Be entered in Gift Card Raffle

Membership Drive with special bonuses for early enrollment

Sale prices on in-stock merchandise

Review renovation plans with staff

Preseason rankings have Columbus North wrestlers Justice Thornton #8 at 138 pounds and Asher Ratliff #15 at 150 pounds.

Columbus North Iceman captain Alex Clark is launching his Senior Project: “Cheapskates”. It is a fundraiser for Columbus Youth Hockey 2023. The event will be November 21st at Hamilton Ice Center, and will include two games, 7:15 PM Prep and 9:30 PM Varsity. There will be a bake sale and T-Shirt sale. Donations will be accepted. For information, call Alex at 812-374-3916. Admission is $5.