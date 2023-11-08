Wednesday, November 8th
IU Columbus has its first men’s basketball coach! He is James Adams from Milwaukee. He has coached men’s and women’s basketball through the years.
Girls Basketball
- Mooresville 48 Columbus North 37 (Varsity) Kaylie Harmon 13 and Miley McClellan 12
- Columbus North 28 Mooresville 21 (JV) Emma Beaver 10 and Riley Sims 6
- Roncalli 52 Columbus East 46 (Varsity) Madelyn Poe 15 and Victoria Cuhadar 12
Otter Creek Golf Course invites you to attend a public open house on November 17th from 4:00 – 8:00 PM.
The new simulator will be unveiled. Other activity on the 17th:
- Signup for Winter League
- Enjoy food and drink
- Be entered in Gift Card Raffle
- Membership Drive with special bonuses for early enrollment
- Sale prices on in-stock merchandise
- Review renovation plans with staff
Preseason rankings have Columbus North wrestlers Justice Thornton #8 at 138 pounds and Asher Ratliff #15 at 150 pounds.
Columbus North Iceman captain Alex Clark is launching his Senior Project: “Cheapskates”. It is a fundraiser for Columbus Youth Hockey 2023. The event will be November 21st at Hamilton Ice Center, and will include two games, 7:15 PM Prep and 9:30 PM Varsity. There will be a bake sale and T-Shirt sale. Donations will be accepted. For information, call Alex at 812-374-3916. Admission is $5.