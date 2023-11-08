Local Sports 

Wednesday, November 8th

Kevin Kelley

IU Columbus has its first men’s basketball coach!  He is James Adams from Milwaukee.  He has coached men’s and women’s basketball through the years.

Girls Basketball

  • Mooresville  48  Columbus North  37  (Varsity)  Kaylie Harmon 13 and Miley McClellan 12
  • Columbus North  28  Mooresville  21  (JV)  Emma Beaver 10 and Riley Sims 6
  • Roncalli  52  Columbus East  46  (Varsity)  Madelyn Poe 15 and Victoria Cuhadar 12

Otter Creek Golf Course invites you to attend a public open house on November 17th from 4:00 – 8:00 PM.

The new simulator will be unveiled.  Other activity on the 17th:

  • Signup for Winter League
  • Enjoy food and drink
  • Be entered in Gift Card Raffle
  • Membership Drive with special bonuses for early enrollment
  • Sale prices on in-stock merchandise
  • Review renovation plans with staff

Preseason rankings have Columbus North wrestlers Justice Thornton #8 at 138 pounds and Asher Ratliff #15 at 150 pounds.

Columbus North Iceman captain Alex Clark is launching his Senior Project: “Cheapskates”.  It is a fundraiser for Columbus Youth Hockey 2023.  The event will be November 21st at Hamilton Ice Center, and will include two games, 7:15 PM Prep and 9:30 PM Varsity.  There will be a bake sale and T-Shirt sale.  Donations will be accepted.  For information, call Alex at 812-374-3916.  Admission is $5.