Wednesday, November 3rd

Girls Basketball

Hamilton Southeastern 72 Columbus North 52 (Varsity)

Hamilton Southeastern 51 Columbus North 43 (JV)

Hamilton Southeastern 35 Columbus North 23 (Freshman)

The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association preseason ladies cage poll has Columbus East #11.

Columbus East College Commitments

Kayla Cole, Junior, Bowling Green State University for softball

Ethan Ianni, Senior, Jackson College (Michigan) for baseball

Michael Brinegar, the Columbus native and IU swimmer, has been selected to represent the U.S. at the FINA World Swim Championships December 15 – 21 in Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Columbus North Boys Tennis MVP: Matthew Liu

Admission to Columbus North and Columbus East winter sports events is back to normal. Tickets will be available at the door.

The Columbus North Game Day Cheerleading Squad competed against 12 other schools at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Miami Valley Region Cheer Competition in Centerville, OH, Sunday and placed second. The runners-up finish earned them a bid in the UCA High School Nationals at Disney World in February 2022.

Cross Country State Champion Bull Dog Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff has been nominated for the MaxPreps Indiana Athlete of the Week Award. You may vote for him and details at columbusnorthathletics.org.

Event information for the Columbus North at Center Grove 6A Sectional 8 football championship game at 7:00 PM Friday: Gates open at 5:30 PM. North fans should enter the stadium via the North (main) ticket booth. Fan parking is available on the North or East sides of the stadium. Tickets may be purchased at the gate for $6 (cash only) or in advance online. A link can be found at columbusnorthathletics.org.