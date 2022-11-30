Wednesday, November 30th

Columbus East Girls Basketball Coach Danny Brown says this season, his 20th at South Marr Road, will be his last. Coach, thanks for everything. Coach Brown won his 298th game at East Tuesday night.

Girls Basketball

Columbus East 71 Bloomington North 49 (Varsity) Columbus East’s Saige Stahl had 37 points

Bloomington North 40 Columbus East 36 (JV)

Hauser 73 Columbus Christian 22 (Varsity)

Boys Basketball