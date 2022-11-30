Local Sports 

Wednesday, November 30th

Kevin Kelley

Columbus East Girls Basketball Coach Danny Brown says this season, his 20th at South Marr Road, will be his last.  Coach, thanks for everything.  Coach Brown won his 298th game at East Tuesday night.

Girls Basketball

  • Columbus East  71  Bloomington North  49  (Varsity)   Columbus East’s Saige Stahl had 37 points
  • Bloomington North  40  Columbus East  36  (JV)
  • Hauser  73  Columbus Christian  22  (Varsity)

Boys Basketball

  • Whiteland  69  Columbus East  50  (Varsity)
  • Whiteland won the JV game
  • Mooresville Christian  72  Columbus Christian  37