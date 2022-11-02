Wednesday, November 2nd

The Columbus North girls basketball team opened its 2022-2023 schedule Tuesday night at Memorial Gymnasium against #6 Hamilton Southeastern. HSE won the varsity tussle 65-49. Hadassa Hurt scored 10 points for the Bull Dogs, Lauren Barker added 8, and Emma Long 7. Hamilton SE won JV 44-21. Kenna Conrad led CNHS with 5. North’s “C” team won game 3 30-17 over the visitors. Allison Kolhouse scored 10 points.

From Columbus North Sports Information Director Jason Perry:

Columbus North Athletics has announced a transition from cash-only to digital tickets beginning this winter athletic season. Columbus North will use EventLink as its ticket provider. Transactions can take place using credit card and any smartphone or tablet.

Athletic Director Brian Lewis, in order to avoid an abrupt move to digital ticketing, said he plans to phase in the changes. At the first winter season home event, tickets will be sold on a cash-only basis as in the past. Beginning November 22nd, fans will be able to choose between a digital ticket and using cash. All tickets will be purchased digitally beginning January 10, 2023. Cash will still be able to be used at concession stands until the end of the winter season.

Digital rosters will also be available at home events. There will be no printed programs.

All-Sports passes will be used until the end of the school year with the transfer to digital beginning the following year.

Lewis said “We evaluated our annual printing costs for rosters as well as paper tickets and felt we owed it to our student-athletes to find ways to decrease costs and increase money put back into our athletic programs. We are confident that these changes will help us do that”.