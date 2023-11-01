Wednesday, November 1st

IU Columbus has its first Head Women’s Basketball Coach. He is Dana Dunson, a Bloomington, Illinois, native and former Drake University basketball star. Dunson has coached at the prep, high school, and college levels and most recently has been Head Women’s Coach at Centenary College of Louisiana.

The Columbus East Olympian Competitive Cheer Squad earned first place honors at the Ohio Regional Cheer Competition and as a result, garnered a bid to Nationals at Disney in Orlando.

Columbus East won its season opening Girls Basketball game, 57-50 in overtime over Purdue Poly Englewood. Madelyn Poe scored 22 points, Messiah Trapp 15, and Jenna Guse 10.

Columbus East’s new Boys Basketball Coach Perry Nash tell us he has added former Columbus East and Purdue player Matt Frost to his staff.

Former Columbus North Bull Dog cager Blake Barker and his Army teammates will be in Bloomington to battle the IU Hoosiers on Sunday, November 12th, at 7:00 PM.

Two former Columbus North Bull Dogs are on the Wheaton (Illinois) College basketball team roster for this coming season. One is senior Nick Schiavello and the other is freshman Ty Ferguson.

Sam King is back for his sophomore year at Purdue, and the 6-8, 220 pound forward from Columbus North, who saw action in 4 games last season for the Boilermakers, will once again be serving as a potent practice adversary for the tree-top tall Purdue front line.

In addition to the Center Grove at Columbus North Sectional Football contest this Friday night, here are some other tourney tilts in this area:

Bloomington South at Seymour

North Decatur at Milan

Batesville at Indian Creek

Warren Central at Southport

Terre Haute South at Franklin

Columbus North Football’s Drew Schiefer was in South Bend last weekend to pay a visit to the Notre Dame Football establishment.

Koryn Griewe Update: The former Columbus East Basketball standout is a redshirt freshman on the Indiana Wesleyan University cage squad.

More tidbits from the Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook File:

More Dr. Terry Schmidt: on 10/31/1973, Schmidt became the all-time pass interception leader at Ball State University.

On 10/31/2010, Columbus North Boys & Girls Cross Country teams were crowned State Champions. North boys were tabbed as the #1 team in the nation.

Columbus North’s Luke Hammon, a sophomore at Centre College, KY, had one carry in Saturday’s 54-22 win over Sewanee. It was a 27 yarder.

Ex-Bull Dog Mitchell Collier caught one pass Saturday for Central Michigan, and it went for 20 yards and a touchdown in the Chippewas 37-31 victory over Northern Illinois.

Andy Nussbaum, the former Bull Dog, recorded his 700th career girls basketball coaching victory this past season at Naperville Central High School (Illinois). Guess who will be coaching the Redhawks this campaign? Yes, the answer is: Andy Nussbaum. I think this will be Andy’s 36th year as head coach at NCHS.