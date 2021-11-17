Local Sports 

Wednesday, November 17th

Kevin Kelley

IU Women  72  Norfolk State  42  Ali Patberg 17 points and six assits

Signing Day Wednesday at Columbus North at 4:00 PM

  • Jenna Lang to Michigan for Soccer
  • Emily Ellis to Ball State for Soccer
  • Sarah Bennett to Marian for Volleyball

Koby Johnson of Hauser has signed for baseball at Indiana Tech

Girls Basketball

  • Columbus East  80  Brown County  34  (Varsity)
  • Columbus East  87  Brown County  13  (JV)
  • Columbus North  55  Southport  21  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  67  Southport  12  (JV)

New Albany Girls Swim Relays

  • Floyd Central- First
  • Columbus East- Second

The Columbus North girls basketball team is selling Bull Dog blankets for a program fundraiser.  Details, go to columbusnorthathletics.org.