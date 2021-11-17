Wednesday, November 17th
IU Women 72 Norfolk State 42 Ali Patberg 17 points and six assits
Signing Day Wednesday at Columbus North at 4:00 PM
- Jenna Lang to Michigan for Soccer
- Emily Ellis to Ball State for Soccer
- Sarah Bennett to Marian for Volleyball
Koby Johnson of Hauser has signed for baseball at Indiana Tech
Girls Basketball
- Columbus East 80 Brown County 34 (Varsity)
- Columbus East 87 Brown County 13 (JV)
- Columbus North 55 Southport 21 (Varsity)
- Columbus North 67 Southport 12 (JV)
New Albany Girls Swim Relays
- Floyd Central- First
- Columbus East- Second
The Columbus North girls basketball team is selling Bull Dog blankets for a program fundraiser. Details, go to columbusnorthathletics.org.