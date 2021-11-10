Wednesday, November 10th

Gabby Dean of Columbus East has been named All-State First Team in volleyball.

Cadence Gilley of East will sign Friday afternoon after school at the East Commons to attend Indiana State University and play volleyball there.

Dean and Gilley have been named Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association 4A All-District.

East’s Chris Quisenberru has been selected to the All-State First Team by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association.

Columbus North 9th girls basketball defeated Center Grove 36-14.

Luke Bless of Columbus North has been named Offensive Scout Player of the Week for UIndy Football.

Hauser’s Sydney Schoen is the ASUN Conference Defensive Player of the Week, and she also logged her 1,000th career dig for Eastern Kentucky University.