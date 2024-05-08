Wednesday, May 8th

Local Sports 

Columbus East Gymnastics coach Katie Menefee has been named Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association District 4 Gymnastics Coach of the Year for the 2023-2024 season.  Katie also won that honor in 2022-2023.

Tuesday (5/7) Results

Baseball

  • Floyd Central  14  Columbus East  4  (HHC Tourney)

Softball

  • Hauser  17  Trinity Lutheran  4  (5 Innings)

Columbus North Softball- JV & Varsity- home to Bloomington South postponed and rescheduled Thursday (5/9) at North- 6:00 PM

Columbus North Varsity & JV Baseball at Westfield postponed with a makeup date to be determined.

Columbus North Girls Tennis vs. Terre Haute South postponed and rescheduled for Friday (5/10) at Columbus North.

Wednesday (5/8) Sports Schedule

Columbus North

  • Varsity Baseball home to Bloomington South- 6:00 PM
  • JV Baseball at Bloomington South- 6:00 PM

Columbus East

  • Freshman Baseball home to Hauser- 5:30 PM
  • Varsity Softball home to Jeffersonville- 5:30 PM; JV Canceled
  • Baseball- Hoosier Hills Conference Tourney- Round 2
  • Girls Tennis- Hoosier Hills Conference Tourney- Round 2

Hauser

  • Girls Tennis home to Oldenburg Academy- 5:30 PM