Wednesday, May 8th
Columbus East Gymnastics coach Katie Menefee has been named Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association District 4 Gymnastics Coach of the Year for the 2023-2024 season. Katie also won that honor in 2022-2023.
Tuesday (5/7) Results
Baseball
- Floyd Central 14 Columbus East 4 (HHC Tourney)
Softball
- Hauser 17 Trinity Lutheran 4 (5 Innings)
Columbus North Softball- JV & Varsity- home to Bloomington South postponed and rescheduled Thursday (5/9) at North- 6:00 PM
Columbus North Varsity & JV Baseball at Westfield postponed with a makeup date to be determined.
Columbus North Girls Tennis vs. Terre Haute South postponed and rescheduled for Friday (5/10) at Columbus North.
Wednesday (5/8) Sports Schedule
Columbus North
- Varsity Baseball home to Bloomington South- 6:00 PM
- JV Baseball at Bloomington South- 6:00 PM
Columbus East
- Freshman Baseball home to Hauser- 5:30 PM
- Varsity Softball home to Jeffersonville- 5:30 PM; JV Canceled
- Baseball- Hoosier Hills Conference Tourney- Round 2
- Girls Tennis- Hoosier Hills Conference Tourney- Round 2
Hauser
- Girls Tennis home to Oldenburg Academy- 5:30 PM