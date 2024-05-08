Wednesday, May 8th

Columbus East Gymnastics coach Katie Menefee has been named Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association District 4 Gymnastics Coach of the Year for the 2023-2024 season. Katie also won that honor in 2022-2023.

Tuesday (5/7) Results

Baseball

Floyd Central 14 Columbus East 4 (HHC Tourney)

Softball

Hauser 17 Trinity Lutheran 4 (5 Innings)

Columbus North Softball- JV & Varsity- home to Bloomington South postponed and rescheduled Thursday (5/9) at North- 6:00 PM

Columbus North Varsity & JV Baseball at Westfield postponed with a makeup date to be determined.

Columbus North Girls Tennis vs. Terre Haute South postponed and rescheduled for Friday (5/10) at Columbus North.

Wednesday (5/8) Sports Schedule

Columbus North

Varsity Baseball home to Bloomington South- 6:00 PM

JV Baseball at Bloomington South- 6:00 PM

Columbus East

Freshman Baseball home to Hauser- 5:30 PM

Varsity Softball home to Jeffersonville- 5:30 PM; JV Canceled

Baseball- Hoosier Hills Conference Tourney- Round 2

Girls Tennis- Hoosier Hills Conference Tourney- Round 2

Hauser