Local Sports 

Wednesday, May 4th

Kevin Kelley

Kendall Wildey has resigned as head boys basketball coach at South Decatur High School.

Baseball

  • Columbus North  13  East Central  3  (Varsity)

Softball

  • Madison  16  Columbus East  7

Boys Golf

  • Jennings County  193  Hauser  203  Trinity Lutheran  207

Girls Tennis

  • Columbus North  5  Bloomington South  0

The IHSAA has announced new sectional assignments in several sports for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024

6A Football:  Center Grove, Columbus North, Jeffersonville, and Franklin Central

5A Football:  Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Columbus East, and Seymour

Girls & Boys Soccer:  Columbus East, Columbus North, Franklin Central, Franklin Community, Greenwood, Roncalli, and Whiteland, Hauser, Central Christian Academy, Indy Lutheran, Indiana Math & Science Academy, Irvington Prep, Southwestern Shelby, Victory College Prep, and Waldron

Volleyball:  Columbus East, Columbus North, East Central, Franklin Community, Shelbyville, Whiteland, Hauser, Milan, North Decatur, South Ripley, Southwestern Hanover, and Switzerland County

Basketball:  Columbus East, Columbus North, East Central, Franklin, Shelbyville, Whiteland, Hauser, Milan, North Decatur, South Ripley, and Switzerland County

 