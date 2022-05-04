Wednesday, May 4th
Kendall Wildey has resigned as head boys basketball coach at South Decatur High School.
Baseball
- Columbus North 13 East Central 3 (Varsity)
Softball
- Madison 16 Columbus East 7
Boys Golf
- Jennings County 193 Hauser 203 Trinity Lutheran 207
Girls Tennis
- Columbus North 5 Bloomington South 0
The IHSAA has announced new sectional assignments in several sports for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024
6A Football: Center Grove, Columbus North, Jeffersonville, and Franklin Central
5A Football: Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Columbus East, and Seymour
Girls & Boys Soccer: Columbus East, Columbus North, Franklin Central, Franklin Community, Greenwood, Roncalli, and Whiteland, Hauser, Central Christian Academy, Indy Lutheran, Indiana Math & Science Academy, Irvington Prep, Southwestern Shelby, Victory College Prep, and Waldron
Volleyball: Columbus East, Columbus North, East Central, Franklin Community, Shelbyville, Whiteland, Hauser, Milan, North Decatur, South Ripley, Southwestern Hanover, and Switzerland County
Basketball: Columbus East, Columbus North, East Central, Franklin, Shelbyville, Whiteland, Hauser, Milan, North Decatur, South Ripley, and Switzerland County