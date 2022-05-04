Wednesday, May 4th

Kendall Wildey has resigned as head boys basketball coach at South Decatur High School.

Baseball

Columbus North 13 East Central 3 (Varsity)

Softball

Madison 16 Columbus East 7

Boys Golf

Jennings County 193 Hauser 203 Trinity Lutheran 207

Girls Tennis

Columbus North 5 Bloomington South 0

The IHSAA has announced new sectional assignments in several sports for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024

6A Football: Center Grove, Columbus North, Jeffersonville, and Franklin Central

5A Football: Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Columbus East, and Seymour

Girls & Boys Soccer: Columbus East, Columbus North, Franklin Central, Franklin Community, Greenwood, Roncalli, and Whiteland, Hauser, Central Christian Academy, Indy Lutheran, Indiana Math & Science Academy, Irvington Prep, Southwestern Shelby, Victory College Prep, and Waldron

Volleyball: Columbus East, Columbus North, East Central, Franklin Community, Shelbyville, Whiteland, Hauser, Milan, North Decatur, South Ripley, Southwestern Hanover, and Switzerland County

Basketball: Columbus East, Columbus North, East Central, Franklin, Shelbyville, Whiteland, Hauser, Milan, North Decatur, South Ripley, and Switzerland County