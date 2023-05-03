Wednesday, May 3rd

Softball

Columbus East 8 Madison 3

Hauser 10 Greensburg 2

Baseball

Columbus Christian 18 Crothersville 4 (6 Innings)

Track

Columbus East 108 Brown County 15 (Girls)

Brown County 64 Columbus East 62 (Boys)

Girls Tennis

Columbus North 4 Bloomington South 1 (Varsity)

Columbus North 7 Bloomington South 2 (JV)

Franklin Community 5 Columbus East 0 (Varsity)

Former Columbus North golfer Luke VanDeventer issued a Facebook post on Tuesday: “It’s official—my collegiate golf career finally comes to an end as of now. Finished a T-12 finish at the Region 24 Championship, missing making it to Nationals as an individual by 9 shots. Been thankful and blessed for the people that have been part of my journey since the very beginning. Also blessed for all of the amazing opportunities along the way. Thankfully, this isn’t the end of my golf career. This is still the very beginning. Big announcement coming soon!” We’ll stay tuned, Luke.

Chase Zapfe, Columbus East Football and Baseball, will sign his letter of intent to attend Franklin College and play baseball in a ceremony Wednesday at the East Commons at 3:30 PM.

The HAVOC Stars won the Showdown in the Smokies Volleyball Tourney over the weekend.

The annual Football College Showcase comes to Columbus Wednesday. Current freshmen through junior players are invited to display their talents in front of Division 1, 2, and 3, NAIA, and JUCO coaches from 3:30 – 4:30 PM at Columbus East Gridiron and 5:00 – 6:00 PM at Columbus North.