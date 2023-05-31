Wednesday, May 31st

The Hauser Jets defeated Eastern (Pekin) to win the Hauser Softball Regional Championship, Jets 3 Musketeers 1. Hauser advances to the Forest Park Semi-State where the Jets will face Triton Central at 11:00 AM Saturday. #1 North Posey plays #6 Cascade in Game Two with the championship to start at 7:00 PM.

The Columbus North-Center Grove Regional Baseball game will be played at Jasper on Saturday, not Mooresville as previously announced. Game time will be 3:00 PM Eastern.

Columbus North Boys Golf tied for 5th place out of 14 teams at the Zionsville Invitational at the Golf Club of Indiana. Bloomington South won with a 290 aggregate, and the Bull Dogs shot 312.

Columbus East shot a season-best 318 at the Fishers Boys Golf Invitational at Purgatory Golf Club. Hamilton Southeastern won with a 296.

Winner of this year’s Andy Critzer Memorial Golf Scholarship is Columbus North’s Willie Davis.

Former Bull Dog Sierra Norman had two hits including a home run, but her Marian team lost 8-5 to Oregon Tech in the NAIA Softball World Series Semifinals.

There have been two hole-in-ones already this week at Otter Creek: Matt Steinwedel on #13 and Bill Runion on #15.

The Andy Critzer Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, June 16th, at Otter Creek. It’s not too late to sign up. Call 812-314-1999.

The annual Developmental Services Inc. Golf Classic is set for Friday at Timbergate. For more information, call 317-410-0439.