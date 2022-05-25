Wednesday, May 25th
Center Grove wins the Franklin Girls Track Regional with 116.5 points. Columbus North second with 68. Columbus East tied for 19th with 6 points.
Columbus North State qualifiers include 4X800 Relay (1st), Brianna Newell 1600 (1st), Lily Baker 800 (1st), Julie Klaus 800 (3rd), Katherine Rumsey 3200 (1st), and Julia Kiesler 3200 (2nd).
Bloomington South Girls Tennis Regional- First Round
- Columbus North 5 Greensburg 0
- Bloomington North defeated Seymour
- Finals on Wednesday at 5:00 PM- Columbus North vs. Bloomington North
Bloomington North Softball Sectional
- Columbus North 10 East Central 0 (6 Innings)
Rising Sun Softball Sectional
- Hauser 12 South Decatur 0 (5 Innings)
- Hauser will play Rising Sun for the championship on Thursday at 6:00 PM
Boys Golf
- Columbus North 320 Greensburg 353
Baseball
- Eastern Hancock 3 Hauser 1
Bloomington South Baseball Sectional
- Columbus North vs. East Central at 6:00 PM Wednesday