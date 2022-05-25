Wednesday, May 25th

Center Grove wins the Franklin Girls Track Regional with 116.5 points. Columbus North second with 68. Columbus East tied for 19th with 6 points.

Columbus North State qualifiers include 4X800 Relay (1st), Brianna Newell 1600 (1st), Lily Baker 800 (1st), Julie Klaus 800 (3rd), Katherine Rumsey 3200 (1st), and Julia Kiesler 3200 (2nd).

Bloomington South Girls Tennis Regional- First Round

Columbus North 5 Greensburg 0

Bloomington North defeated Seymour

Finals on Wednesday at 5:00 PM- Columbus North vs. Bloomington North

Bloomington North Softball Sectional

Columbus North 10 East Central 0 (6 Innings)

Rising Sun Softball Sectional

Hauser 12 South Decatur 0 (5 Innings)

Hauser will play Rising Sun for the championship on Thursday at 6:00 PM

Boys Golf

Columbus North 320 Greensburg 353

Baseball

Eastern Hancock 3 Hauser 1

Bloomington South Baseball Sectional