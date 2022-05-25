Local Sports 

Wednesday, May 25th

Kevin Kelley

Center Grove wins the Franklin Girls Track Regional with 116.5 points.  Columbus North second with 68.  Columbus East tied for 19th with 6 points.

Columbus North State qualifiers include 4X800 Relay (1st), Brianna Newell 1600 (1st), Lily Baker 800 (1st), Julie Klaus 800 (3rd), Katherine Rumsey 3200 (1st), and Julia Kiesler 3200 (2nd).

Bloomington South Girls Tennis Regional- First Round

  • Columbus North  5  Greensburg  0
  • Bloomington North defeated Seymour
  • Finals on Wednesday at 5:00 PM- Columbus North vs. Bloomington North

Bloomington North Softball Sectional

  • Columbus North  10  East Central  0  (6 Innings)

Rising Sun Softball Sectional

  • Hauser  12  South Decatur  0  (5 Innings)
  • Hauser will play Rising Sun for the championship on Thursday at 6:00 PM

Boys Golf

  • Columbus North  320  Greensburg  353

Baseball

  • Eastern Hancock  3  Hauser  1

Bloomington South Baseball Sectional

  • Columbus North vs. East Central at 6:00 PM Wednesday