Wednesday, May 22nd

Columbus North Girls Tennis Sectional

Columbus North 5 East Central 0

Southwestern (Hanover) 3 Bedford North Lawrence 2

Columbus North will face Southwestern (Hanover) for the championship on Wednesday, 5/22, at 5:30 PM.

Columbus East Softball Sectional

East Central 2 Columbus North 1

ECHS 2-6-0 CNHS 1-6-1

North scored a run in the 7th inning while East Central tallied single runs in the 2nd and 5th frames.

North hitting: Singles by Lovelace, Morris, McClellan, Williams, and Shehan (2); Williams scored the Bull Dogs run and Shehan had the RBI. Scruggs went the distance on the bump.

Whiteland 6 Franklin 3

Milan Softball Sectional

Hauser 12 Switzerland County 0 (5 Innings)

Jets hitting: Asher 4 RS & 3 H; Hamilton 2 RS, 4 H, 3 RBI; Brunner 2 RS, 2 H, RBI; Zapfe RS, H; Jordan 2 RS, 3H, & 2 RBI; Campbell RS, 2H, 2 RBI; McDaniel H, 2 RBI; and Hartwell H.

Hartwell was the winning pitcher, going the distance, striking out 5 and walking none.

Milan 4 Brown County 2

Semifinals on Wednesday, 5/22

South Ripley vs. Brownstown Central- 5:30 PM

Hauser vs. Milan- 7:30 PM

Championship on Thursday, 5/23, at 6:30 PM

Franklin Regional Girls Track & Field

22 teams

1) Warren Central 87

10) Columbus North 25

Columbus East 2

Columbus North’s Glyn-Jones wins 800 and also advances in 1600.

Other Monday & Tuesday Scores

Boys Golf

Columbus North 154 Greensburg 181

Bull Dogs: Schneider medalist 37, Perkins & Clark 38, & Perry 41

Rushville 185 Hauser 215

Hoosier Hills Conference Championship

1) Floyd Central 303

3) Columbus East 330

Baseball

Southport 6 Columbus East 4

Shelbyville Baseball Sectional

Wednesday, 5/22

Columbus North vs. Franklin- 6:00 PM

East Central vs. Whiteland to follow

Columbus East softball player Baleigh Fish has been nominated for Week 39 Max Preps Indiana High School Athlete of the Week. Against Jeffersonville she went 4 for 4 with 8 RBI, 3 doubles, a home run, and 2 runs scored.

Columbus East Football will sponsor a Golf Scrambles on Friday, May 31st, at Timbergate with a shotgun start at 10:00 AM. Cost is $400 per team. Information and to register: 812-592-0433 or 812-371-5725.

The Columbus East Athletic Department will be offering several opportunities for Bartholomew County youth to participate in summer sports camps. There will be camps for gymnastics, girls & boys basketball, boys soccer, a free soccer camp, and boys & girls tennis. Information: cehsathletics.org.

Columbus North has 16 track & field Academic All-Staters:

First Team: Boys- Jack Cooper, Frankie Polyak, Ben Stevens, and Neal White; Girls- Macy Eaton, Kenzie Meyer, and Kenzie Pendleton.

Honorable Mention: Boys- Derek Arau Ortiz, Sam Brown, Matt Burge, Santi DeLuna, Amit Gangadhara, and Jonny Klaus; Girls- Kennedy Gallentine, Abbi Schiefer, and Lydia Weed.