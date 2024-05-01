Wednesday, May 1st

IU Columbus Athletic Director Zach McClellan posted some tidbits on Facebook this week, marking the end of the Spring athletic season for Crimson Pride teams and highlighting some Year Two accomplishments. He noted that the baseball team improved in its second season from a 5-41 mark to 10-42. The locals led the River States Conference in stolen bases with 131 and were 13th nationally. The softball team was 5-24 in Year One. This past season, the Pride softballers upped their record to 13-27. Senior Morgan Steineker of Shelbyville H.S. was 9th in conference hitting with a .377 average. Way to go, Zach and company! Congratulations!

Columbus East won a three-way golf meet Monday (4/29) at Shadowood in Seymour: CEHS 168 New Albany 171 Seymour 197. For the O’s: Ben Luedeke and Mason Reeves 41, Pierce Arnholt 42, Carter Greene 44, Keaton Lawson 45, and Luke Hunter 49. East and North will meet in a crosstown confrontation on Thursday (5/2) at Harrison Lake CC at 4:00 PM.

Tuesday (4/30) Scores

Baseball

Columbus Christian 9 Crothersville 4

Carr, winning pitcher, went the 7 inning distance; Carr 3 hits including a home run; Pritchard and Walden had doubles.

Columbus North 5 Jeffersonville 3

The Bull Dogs, trailing 3-1 going into the final inning at Jeff, scored 4 runs to notch the win. North is now 13-1 on the season and tied for 5th in the coaches poll.

CN: James RS; Emmitt H & RBI; Kintner RS & RBI; Osbourne RS & H; Perry RS & 3 H; Hensley RS, RBI, & 2 H; and McLean H, 2 RBI. Ucanga, KIintner, Rayburn, and Hensley pitched for North.

Columbus East 3 Batesville 2

CE: Niese 2 RS & H; Watkins H; Borkhardt RS, 2 H, RBI, & D; Huckaby H; Balzer H, RBI, & D; Warren H. Borkhardt and Tindell handled the pitching chores with Borkhardt credited with the win.

Softball

Carmel 7 Columbus North 6

CN: Jarvsi RS, H, & 2 RBI; Lovelace RS & H; McClellan RS; Scruggs 2 H; Williams 2 H, 2 RBI, & D; Shelan RS & H; Wooten & Dill RS. Scruggs was tagged with the loss.

Greensburg 1 Hauser 0

Hauser: Jordan had both Hauser hits. McDaniel was the tough luck loser.

Girls Tennis

Hauser 5 Greenwood Christian Academy 0

Columbus North 5 Bloomington South 0

Columbus East Football will host a College Football Showcase on Wednesday (5/1) from 3:30 – 4:30 PM. Coaches and staff from D1-D3, NAIA, and JUCO colleges will be present to look for and evaluate players who might fit their roster needs. Current junior through freshman East H.S. gridders are urged to turn out.

The Bull Dog Alumni Association will be hosting a golf scrambles at Par 3 on Friday, May 24th. The event will include lunch and will be for teams of 2 or 4. Registration will be at 9:00 AM or Noon with shotgun starts at 10:00 AM and 1:30 PM. Cost is $50 per player. Information: Columbus North Athletic website or call Eric Notestine at 812-350-1206.

Wednesday (5/1) Sports Schedule

Columbus East

Girls Tennis at East Central- 5:00 PM

Columbus North

Boys Golf vs. Center Grove at Harrison Lake CC- 4:30 PM

Baseball home to East Central- JV & Varsity- 6:00 PM

JV (White) Baseball home to Carmel- Canceled

Softball at Bedford North Lawrence- 6:00 PM

Hauser

Boys Golf home to Perry Meridian- 5:00 PM

Girls Tennis home to Batesville- 5:30 PM

The IHSAA Executive Committee has approved sectional assignments in six team sports for the next two school years. Some of the assignments include football for Columbus East and Columbus North.

Columbus North will be paired with Center Grove, Franklin Central, and Jeffersonville; Columbus East will have East Central, Franklin, and Seymour in its cluster. For boys and girls basketball, the sectional foes for East and North will be East Central, Franklin, and Whiteland. Hauser boys and girls basketball will be paired with Crothersville, Jac-Cen-Del, Milan, Oldenburg Academy, Rising Sun, Shawe Memorial, and Trinity Lutheran.

First Christian Church in Columbus announces that it will host its first ever Basketball and Beyond Summer League. It will be a condensed league that will be open to boys and girls that will be grades 3-6 during the upcoming school year. Registration opens May 1st.