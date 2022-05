Wednesday, May 18th

New Castle High School basketball legend Ray Pavy has passed away at age 80.

Former Columbus East football coach Bob Gaddis has been awarded the Distinguished American Award from the Central Indiana Chapter of the National Football Foundation.

Columbus Christian Schools Evan Polley signed his letter of intent on Tuesday to attend Carson Newman University in Jefferson City, Tennessee, on a bass fishing scholarship.

Franklin Girls Track Sectional

1) Center Grove 177

2) Columbus North 123

6) Columbus East 40

Columbus North qualified all 3 relays and at least 8 individual efforts for Regional

Final Track & Field Rankings

Columbus North girls 11th

Columbus North boys 1st

Baseball

Columbus East 5 East Central 0 (Varsity)

Cathedral 11 Columbus East 1 (JV- 5 Innings)

Columbus North 5 Hamilton Southeastern 0 (Varsity)

Hamilton Southeastern 3 Columbus North 2 (JV)

Hauser 4 Morristown 2 (Varsity- Jets win Mid-Hoosier Conference Championship)

Softball

Hauser 12 Morristown 0 (Varsity- Jets perfect in Mid-Hoosier Conference and win Championship)

Columbus East 14 Indian Creek 8

Columbus North 9 Jennings County 0

Columbus North Girls Tennis Sectional

Match 1- Columbus East vs. Columbus North- 4:30 PM Wednesday

Final Girls Tennis Rankings

1) Carmel

2) Jasper

3) Columbus North

Girls Tennis

Triton Central 4 Hauser 1

Boys Golf