Local Sports 

Wednesday, May 17th

Kevin Kelley

Columbus North Girls Tennis Sectional

Columbus North vs. Edinburgh- 4:30 PM

 

Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Jack Cramer Ideals of Athletic Competition Award.  The award is sponsored by the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department in memory of Jack Cramer, former local athlete who died at the age of 33 in 1978.  The award is presented annually to a male and female senior high through adult-aged athlete, coach of sports organizer.  All nominees must live or work in Bartholomew County.  Nominations forms are available at Donner Center and at www.columbusparksandrec.com.

The Thursday softball game, Hauser at Columbus North, will begin an hour later at 6:00 PM.

With the conclusion of IUPUC’s first athletic season, many “firsts” are now listed as Crimson Pride records.  One is 6K Cross Country (29:36) set by Conner Beatty from Augusta, Michigan.

Three Saint Mary-of-the-Woods women’s basketball players left for Europe on Monday for an off-season development opportunity with USA Athletes International.  One of the trio is Columbus North’s Madison White.  They will visit Amsterdam, Germany and Belgium as they team with other Americans to play teams made up of European cagers.

Baseball

  • Columbus North  13  Indianapolis Kings Home School  3  (JV)
  • East Central  7  Columbus East  1  (Varsity)
  • Hauser  10  Morristown  4    Jets share MHC Championship

Softball

  • Columbus North  10  Jennings County  0  (5 Innings)   Maddi Rutan pitches a no-hitter
  • Columbus East  10  Indian Creek  7   Makenzie Foster had twoi 2-run HRs
  • Hauser  19  Morristown  7    Jets are MHC Champions (unbeaten)

Boys Golf at Harrison Lake

  • Columbus North  152  Seymour  164  (Varsity)  Wilks and Schneider 35s
  • Columbus North  187  Seymour  198  (JV)

Franklin Community Girls Track Sectional

1)  Center Grove  162.5

2)  Whiteland  117

3)  Franklin  106

4)  Columbus North  94

6)  Columbus East  43

East has a relay team qualify for Regional; North has 5 individual efforts and one relay team moving on to Regional.