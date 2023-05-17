Columbus North Girls Tennis Sectional

Wednesday, May 17th

Columbus North vs. Edinburgh- 4:30 PM

Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Jack Cramer Ideals of Athletic Competition Award. The award is sponsored by the Columbus Parks and Recreation Department in memory of Jack Cramer, former local athlete who died at the age of 33 in 1978. The award is presented annually to a male and female senior high through adult-aged athlete, coach of sports organizer. All nominees must live or work in Bartholomew County. Nominations forms are available at Donner Center and at www.columbusparksandrec.com.

The Thursday softball game, Hauser at Columbus North, will begin an hour later at 6:00 PM.

With the conclusion of IUPUC’s first athletic season, many “firsts” are now listed as Crimson Pride records. One is 6K Cross Country (29:36) set by Conner Beatty from Augusta, Michigan.

Three Saint Mary-of-the-Woods women’s basketball players left for Europe on Monday for an off-season development opportunity with USA Athletes International. One of the trio is Columbus North’s Madison White. They will visit Amsterdam, Germany and Belgium as they team with other Americans to play teams made up of European cagers.

Baseball

Columbus North 13 Indianapolis Kings Home School 3 (JV)

East Central 7 Columbus East 1 (Varsity)

Hauser 10 Morristown 4 Jets share MHC Championship

Softball

Columbus North 10 Jennings County 0 (5 Innings) Maddi Rutan pitches a no-hitter

Columbus East 10 Indian Creek 7 Makenzie Foster had twoi 2-run HRs

Hauser 19 Morristown 7 Jets are MHC Champions (unbeaten)

Boys Golf at Harrison Lake

Columbus North 152 Seymour 164 (Varsity) Wilks and Schneider 35s

Columbus North 187 Seymour 198 (JV)

Franklin Community Girls Track Sectional

1) Center Grove 162.5

2) Whiteland 117

3) Franklin 106

4) Columbus North 94

6) Columbus East 43

East has a relay team qualify for Regional; North has 5 individual efforts and one relay team moving on to Regional.