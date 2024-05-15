Wednesday, May 15th

Several sports events for Tuesday (5/14) were canceled or rescheduled.

Columbus North

Boys Golf at Seymour- Canceled

JV Baseball home to Center Grove- Canceled

Columbus East

Baseball home to east Central- Canceled

JV Baseball vs. Cathedral- Canceled

Boys Golf vs. New Albany- Canceled

Softball at Indian Creek- Canceled

Hauser

Baseball home to Morristown moved to Thursday (5/16)

Girls Tennis at Triton Central- Canceled

Boys Golf home to Morristown moved to Thursday (5/16)

Girls Track & Field Sectional at Franklin

1) Whiteland 156

2) Center Grove 124

3) Franklin Community 106

4) Columbus North 101

5) Greenwood 67

6) Indian Creek 48

7) Columbus East 17

8) Greenwood Christian 3

Softball

Jennings County 6 Columbus North 4 (8 Innings)

North hitting: Two hits for Jarvis, Lovelace, McClellan, & Williams, One for Morris; Jarvis, Lovelace, Morris, & McClellan RS; McClellan 2 RBI and Morris 1; McClellan HR. Scruggs and Morris handled the pitching chores. The Panthers scored twice in the 8th inning to win the game.

Wednesday (5/15) Sports Schedule

Columbus North

Varsity & JV Softball home to Avon- 5:30 PM

vs. Columbus East at CN Girls Tennis Sectional- 4:30 PM

Columbus East

Varsity Baseball at Bloomington North- 6:00 PM

JV Baseball home to Bloomington North- 6:00 PM

Hauser

Golf with Rushville and Greensburg

Softball at East Central- 6:00 PM

The Hauser Lady Jets have announced the team’s Summer Basketball game schedule for June. The Jet ladies will play at least 18 games at various venues. The team will host a summer league May 30th, June 6th, and June 13th. Fans are welcome. Enter the Hauser Fieldhouse via Door 31. Hauser girls will host a shootout June 4th with over 20 teams involved. The Lady Jets will host a Bartholomew County Showcase with Hauser, Columbus East, and Columbus North Varsity and JV teams on June 11th.

The IBCA/IHSAA has selected participants for its annual Top 100 Boys and Girls Underclass Basketball Showcase. The girls event will be held June 13th at Ben Davis H.S., and the boys showcase will be June 28th, also at Ben Davis. Columbus North juniors-to-be Miley McClellan and Caleb Ferguson will be attending. Columbus North girls head coach Brett White is on the coaching staff for the girls showcase.