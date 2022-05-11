Wednesday, May 11th
Former IU Hoosier cager Maurice Creek has signed with the semi-pro Medora Timberjacks. He had been playing in the Ukriane. He made his debut in late April and scored 14 points. The Timberjacks play their home games at Medora High School Gym.
Softball
- Bloomington South 5 Columbus North 1 BHSS wins Conference Indiana
- Hauser 10 Trinity Lutheran 0 (5 Innings)
Baseball
- Columbus North 5 Westfield 1
Girls Tennis
- #1 Carmel 3 #3 Columbus North 2 (Varsity)
- Carmel 8 Columbus North 0 (JV)
- Indian Creek 5 Hauser 0
Boys Golf
- Hauser 193 Brown County 202 Waldron 225