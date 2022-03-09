Wednesday, March 9th

Saige Stahl, Columbus East Junior, has been named 1st Team All-State 2021-2022 Basketball by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.

Add Eli Miller of Hauser to the Boys Honorable Mention list of the Indiana Academic All-State roster.

Seymour Tribune sportswriting legend Arv Koontz recently celebrated his 50th anniversary of covering Jackson County sports. Congratulations, Arvid! (Thanks Greg Jones)

The Louisville Jockeys, a new collegiate baseball team, has a player announcement: Courtesy of St. Charles (MO) Community College Athletics, the Jockeys have acquired Jonah Wichman, ex-Columbus East, who has been playing for St. Charles.

Local tracksters will head to the IU Invitational in Bloomington Wednesday.

March Mayhem Basketball Tourney: It is a 1-day open team tourney shootout on March 26th at Ceraland for second through eighth grade teams. There will be boys and girls divisions. Contact Harvey Scruggs at 317-721-8395.

Columbus East wrestling team’s 11th Annual Mulch Madness Sale is underway. Questions: 812-343-1882.