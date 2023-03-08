Wednesday, March 8th

Notes on the Columbus North-Bloomington North match-up at the Seymour Boys Basketball Regional at 7:00 PM Saturday:

Sagarin has Bloomington North 23rd overall…Columbus North 46th…Bloomington North 20th in 4A and Columbus North 34th

Over the past 35 years, Bloomington North has a 23-21 edge in the series.

The two teams met last on February 17th, and Bloomington North won 49-45.

The all-time series in tourneys has Bloomington North up 6-3.

The John Harrell prediction: Bloomington North 56 Columbus North 52.

Hold the phone! Fasten your seat belts!

Tickets to the Seymour Regional went on sale Wednesday at Noon. Digital tickets only, no cash. The link is events.ticketspicket.com. Doors will open at 3:00 PM.

Jennings County High School Panther Head Boys Basketball Coach is 2003 Hauser High School graduate Josh Land.

Columbus North Softball parent-player meeting is at 6:00 PM Wednesday in the North cafeteria.

First official practice date for high school baseball, girls tennis, and boys golf is Monday, March 13th.

IUPUC Softball

Oakland City University 3 IUPUC 0

Oakland City University 6 IUPUC 2

IUPUC Baseball

IU Kokomo 12 IUPUC 7

IUPUC Baseball tidbits from Athletic Director Zach McClellan:

IUPUC Baseball is currently tied for 5th nationally for stolen bases on the 2023 season. Most teams have played 3-5 more games than IUPUC. Freshman Wyatt Sutton from Eastern Hancock High School is tied for 5th nationally in the stolen base department.

Former Bull Dog Kyler McIntosh, at Alabama State University Baseball, is out of action for a week with a strained hamstring.