Wednesday, March 6th

Hoosier high school softball squads held their initial official practices of the Spring season on Monday, 3/4. And what a day for that first workout, right? Baseball teams will have their opening practices next Monday, 3/11.

The State Gymnastics Championship Meet will be held at Worthen Arena on the campus of Ball State University on Saturday, 3/9. Nine full teams, including Columbus North, will be competing, plus assorted individuals. The teams hail from Crown Point, Valparaiso, Lake Central, Ft. Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Angola, Carroll (Ft. Wayne), Columbus North, Bloomington North, and Bloomington South.

Valpo has copped the most regional crowns, 25. Columbus North has won 20 Regionals and Columbus East 13. I’m sure Columbus is the leading city with Regional titles.