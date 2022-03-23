Wednesday, March 23rd

Tim Hoeflinger, Northside Middle School teacher and former Taylor University runner, has been named men’s and women’s cross country coach for IUPUC.

The Hauser varsity baseball scrimmage vs. Edinburgh at Hauser Tuesday was postponed until Friday at 5:00 PM.

Former Columbus east hurler Kaden Wise, now at Olney Central (Illinois) College, had his longest mound stint of the season recently. He worked 6.1 innings and came out of the game with his team trailing a ranked opponent 3-2.

As his Senior Project, Columbus North’s Trent Bodart is holding a football camp on Sunday, March 27th, from 11 A – 2 P, that will be open to all 6th, 7th, and 8th graders. Bring cledats, gloves, and water bottles. There will be instruction from high school players as well as competitive games. Cost is $15 with proceeds going to athletic trainers.

Columbus North girls basketball coach Brett White announces an informational meeting for incoming 9th grade girls and their parents on Tuesday, March 29th, at the North cafeteria at 6:30 PM.