Wednesday, March 1st

Columbus North Boys Basketball Sectional

Shelbyville 54 East Central 47 (OT)

Columbus North 40 Franklin 38

Friday, March 3rd: Whiteland vs. Shelbyville- 6:00 PM Columbus East vs. Columbus North- 7:30 PM

During the regular season, North defeated East 68-28.

Hauser had the bye at the South Ripley Sectional and the Jets will face Milan Friday at 7:30 PM. Milan defeated Switzerland County 59-56 Tuesday evening. The jets won the regular season game between the two teams 46-41.

Lauren Barker of Columbus North has been invited to the annual Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 Basketball Workout at Beech Grove High School on Sunday, March 5th. Also heading to the workout is Saige Stahl of Columbus East. Stahl was named IBCA All-State and Barker made the Honorable Mention list. Stahl was also an Area Supreme Fifteen honoree.

Jim Shannon, longtime New Albany High School boys basketball mentor, coached his last home game recently and will retire after a 38-year career. On hand for the celebration was one of Shannon’s assistants at Lebanon High School, former Columbus North head coach Jay Payne.

Former Hauser Jet Alex Gross continues to earn accolades at Morehead State University. Gross has been named Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He also was first team All-Conference and was selected to the All-Newcomer Team. Gross is a transfer from Olivet Nazarene. Morehead State will be the #1 seed in the OVC Tourney at Evansville and will play Friday night on ESPNU.

Columbus East’s Megan Tracy will sign her letter of intent Thursday at 3:30 PM for volleyball and track at Tennessee Wesleyan.

IUPUC Softball lost a doubleheader Tuesday to Campbellsville University (KY) 9-1 in five innings and 2-1.

Ozzie Newsome Jr., executive vice president of player personnel for the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League is in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. He paid a visit to Columbus North High School Wednesday morning on behalf of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His comments centered around “the importance of education”. Newsome is an NFL legend and Hall of Famer who was the first African-American general manager in the NFL.

Upcoming Indoor Boys and Girls Track Meets: Columbus North at the Bloomington North Invitational which will be held at Indiana University in Bloomington Wednesday night; Whiteland Hoosier State Relay Qualifier at UIndy at 5:30 PM on Friday with Columbus North.