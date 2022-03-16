Local Sports 

Wednesday, March 16th

Kevin Kelley

The annual end-of-season benefit basketball Area All-Star Games at Columbus Christian School gymnasium will be be held March 21st for the boys and March 28th for the girls.  Game time is 7:00 PM, and admission is $5.00.

Boys Rosters

Home Team

  • Sam King- Columbus North
  • Cooper Horn- Columbus North
  • Carson Dibble- Columbus North
  • Luke Harmon- Columbus North
  • Jacob Vogel- Jennings County
  • Carson McNulty- Jennings County
  • Owen Law- Jennings County
  • Keegan Manowitz- Jennings County
  • Julius Dailey- Columbus East

Away Team

  • Caleb Dewey- Edinburgh
  • Travis Jones- Edinburgh
  • Landen Burton- Edinburgh
  • Riley Palmeter- Edinburgh
  • Jarrett Turner- Edinburgh
  • Gabe Ridder- Columbus Christian
  • Peyton Rehlander- Columbus Christian
  • Hunter Johnson- South Decatur
  • Jacob Scruggs- South Decatur

Columbus East’s Jonah Wichman is having a red-hot baseball season at St. Charles (MO) Community College.  He has a .414/.536/.931 slash line with 4 homers and 12 RBI.  Over the weekend, he went 3-5 with several walks, 2 HR, and a double.

Sierra Norman of Columbus North and Marian University was the Crossroads League Softball Player of the Week.  So far this season she is hitting .455 with 4 homers and 11 RBI.

Former Indiana All-Star Basketball Games Director Pat Aikman has passed away.

Former Columbus East boys basketball coach Ty Platt is a grandpa!  Ty retired a while back as head coach at Huntington University.