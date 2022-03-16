Wednesday, March 16th

The annual end-of-season benefit basketball Area All-Star Games at Columbus Christian School gymnasium will be be held March 21st for the boys and March 28th for the girls. Game time is 7:00 PM, and admission is $5.00.

Boys Rosters

Home Team

Sam King- Columbus North

Cooper Horn- Columbus North

Carson Dibble- Columbus North

Luke Harmon- Columbus North

Jacob Vogel- Jennings County

Carson McNulty- Jennings County

Owen Law- Jennings County

Keegan Manowitz- Jennings County

Julius Dailey- Columbus East

Away Team

Caleb Dewey- Edinburgh

Travis Jones- Edinburgh

Landen Burton- Edinburgh

Riley Palmeter- Edinburgh

Jarrett Turner- Edinburgh

Gabe Ridder- Columbus Christian

Peyton Rehlander- Columbus Christian

Hunter Johnson- South Decatur

Jacob Scruggs- South Decatur

Columbus East’s Jonah Wichman is having a red-hot baseball season at St. Charles (MO) Community College. He has a .414/.536/.931 slash line with 4 homers and 12 RBI. Over the weekend, he went 3-5 with several walks, 2 HR, and a double.

Sierra Norman of Columbus North and Marian University was the Crossroads League Softball Player of the Week. So far this season she is hitting .455 with 4 homers and 11 RBI.

Former Indiana All-Star Basketball Games Director Pat Aikman has passed away.

Former Columbus East boys basketball coach Ty Platt is a grandpa! Ty retired a while back as head coach at Huntington University.