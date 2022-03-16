Wednesday, March 16th
The annual end-of-season benefit basketball Area All-Star Games at Columbus Christian School gymnasium will be be held March 21st for the boys and March 28th for the girls. Game time is 7:00 PM, and admission is $5.00.
Boys Rosters
Home Team
- Sam King- Columbus North
- Cooper Horn- Columbus North
- Carson Dibble- Columbus North
- Luke Harmon- Columbus North
- Jacob Vogel- Jennings County
- Carson McNulty- Jennings County
- Owen Law- Jennings County
- Keegan Manowitz- Jennings County
- Julius Dailey- Columbus East
Away Team
- Caleb Dewey- Edinburgh
- Travis Jones- Edinburgh
- Landen Burton- Edinburgh
- Riley Palmeter- Edinburgh
- Jarrett Turner- Edinburgh
- Gabe Ridder- Columbus Christian
- Peyton Rehlander- Columbus Christian
- Hunter Johnson- South Decatur
- Jacob Scruggs- South Decatur
Columbus East’s Jonah Wichman is having a red-hot baseball season at St. Charles (MO) Community College. He has a .414/.536/.931 slash line with 4 homers and 12 RBI. Over the weekend, he went 3-5 with several walks, 2 HR, and a double.
Sierra Norman of Columbus North and Marian University was the Crossroads League Softball Player of the Week. So far this season she is hitting .455 with 4 homers and 11 RBI.
Former Indiana All-Star Basketball Games Director Pat Aikman has passed away.
Former Columbus East boys basketball coach Ty Platt is a grandpa! Ty retired a while back as head coach at Huntington University.