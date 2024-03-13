Wednesday, March 13th

School administrators John Steinhilber of River Forest, Drew Tower of Brownsburg, and retired administrator Doug Louden of Forest Park will be recognized with special awards for 2024 from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. Steinhilber is athletic director for River Forest Community School Corporation, Tower is athletic director at Brownsburg High School, and Louden is the former athletic director at Forest Park H.S. They will be honored as Administrators of the Year from the IBCA. Each is being recognized for his support of programs in his school or school corporation. There is one winner from each IHSAA district. The trio will receive their awards during the 2024 IBCA Clinic on April 25th & 26th at Mt. Vernon High School in Fortville.

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association has selected its IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week honorees for Week 19 in its Player of the Week Program: Blackhawk Christian junior Kellen Pickett, Danville Senior Evan Lawrence, and Scottsburg senior Kody Clancy. This is the 16th season for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Player of the Week program, and the 4th season it is being presented by Franciscan Health, a corporate sponsor of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association. Player of the Week winners are chosen each week from each of the IHSAA’s three districts. Girls winners were chosen each week of their season, through the end of the IHSAA Girls State Finals. Boys winners will be chosen 2 more times through Monday following the IHSAA Boys State Finals.

Thirteen players have been selected for the 2024 Indy Star Indiana Girls All-Stars, All-Star game director Mike Broughton announced on Monday. Those chosen to the team will play three games in June- one exhibition game against Indiana Junior All-Stars as well as home-and-home contests against the Kentucky All-Stars. All Stars from our general area include Audrey Annee of Center Grove, Chloe Spreen of Bedford North Lawrence, Faith Wiseman of Indian Creek, Rachel Wirts of Center Grove, and Juliann Woodard of Jennings County.

Thanks to IBCA Director of Special Projects Pat McKee.

IU Columbus Softball lost a doubleheader at Lindsey Wilson Tuesday (3/12) 7-1 and 8-0. Totals Game One: Lindsey Wilson 7-9-1 and IU Columbus 1-9-1. Taylor Hadley of Columbus North went 1-3 and Alexia Heafner of North was 1-2. Game Two Totals: Lindsey Wilson 8-10-1 and IU Columbus 0-0-2.

IU Columbus Baseball has moved its Thursday doubleheader with UC-Clermont to Wednesday (3/13) due to an inclement weather forecast. The games are scheduled for 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM at Ceraland.

The IU Men’s Basketball team has picked up some All-Big 10 honors. Mgbako, All-Big Ten Freshman Team; Ware, All-Big Ten Second Team (media) and Third Team (coaches) and All-Defensive Team; and Reneau, Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (media & coaches).