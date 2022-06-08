Wednesday, June 8th

website maker Michael Brinegar is headed to Budapest with the USA Swim Team for the FINA World Championships.

Marian University softballer Sierra Norman, the former Bull Dog, has been named National Fastpitch Coaches Association First Team All-American. She already had been named NFCA Region 6 First Team and All-Crossroads League First Team.

11 IU wrestlers, including Nic South, Cayden and Graham Rooks of Columbus East, competed in the USA Wrestling World Team Trials in Geneva, Ohio. Rooks and Rooks went 3-2 and South was 2-2.

Mooresville Semi-State Baseball tickets for Saturday’s Columbus East and Cathedral game may be purchased at the gate for $10. Game time is about 3:15 – 3:30 PM.