Wednesday, June 7th

I think we would be safe in saying this is “Saige Stahl Week” in Columbus. The former Columbus East Olympian cager and current Indiana All-Star has 3 games on tap: Wednesday (6/7) versus the Indiana Junior All-Stars at Indianapolis Cathedral High School at 6:00 PM; Friday versus the Kentucky Senior All-Stars at the Owensboro Sportscenter at 6:30 PM Eastern; and Saturday versus the Kentucky Senior Stars at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at 5:00 PM. Boys game will follow.

Indiana All-Star team members from years ending in 3 will be introduced between games on Saturday. 1973 All-Star Danny Brown (Jennings County), the recently retired Columbus East Girls Basketball Coach, will be on hand to take a bow.

Three former IndyStar Indiana Mr. Basketball winners and three former IndyStar Indiana Miss Basketball honorees will take part in a signing session at 4:00 PM Saturday in the pavilion at Gainbridge Fieldhouse prior to the games that day.

Kirsten Danford of Columbus North has been named 2023 Softball Coaches Association of Indiana Academic All-State.

Columbus North Football rising sophomore Drew Schiefer has received his first D-1 offer, and it’s from Central Michigan University.

Luke Revell, senior-to-be footballer at Columbus North, has received an offer from Calvin University in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

There will be a free Columbus Youth Football Coaches Clinic on Sunday, June 11th, at 6:00 PM at Columbus East. It is open to all area youth grid coaches, and will be presented by the North and East coaching staffs.

Columbus North football’s annual fundraiser, “Golf for the Gridiron”, will be this Friday (June 9th) at Otter Creek. Information: The Columbus North Gridiron Club site on Facebook.

Columbus North Girls Soccer will hold a free Youth Soccer Skills Camp for girls 6-13 on Saturday (June 10th) at 9:00 AM at the BCSC Soccer Complex. The link for information is at columbusnorthathletics.org.

Columbus East Summer Basketball Camps are coming up: Girls- June 21st – 23rd and Boys- July 17th – 20th.

Ex-Hauser Jet 6’10” Alex Gross worked out Tuesday with the Indiana Pacers.