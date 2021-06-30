Wednesday, June 30

All-Star Circuit of Champions Three-Quarter Midgets at Bartholomew County 4-H Fair

Tony Stewart won the feature last night in the race for his foundation. The track was named in his honor earlier in the evening.

Jack Cramer Ideals of Athletic Competition Winners

Basketball coaches Rick & Ron Patberg and former Columbus Christian School Volleyball Coach Sarah Stair were named winners of the award.

Mundt Named to Indiana Bowling Association Hall of Fame

Dave Mundt of Columbus has been named to the Indiana USBC Bowling Association Hall of Fame.

Circle K Junior Golf Championship at Otter Creek

In first round play of the Circle K Junior Golf Championship, Camden Smith of Windermere, FL and Shoji Fujita of Carmel are 3-under par at 69. Luke Schneider of Columbus North shot 78 and Tyler Wilks of Columbus North was at 81.

IHSAA Moratorium Week

IHSAA Moratorium Week continues through Sunday, July 4th.

Columbus North’s Kendal Hammel Up for Indiana Girls Tennis Coach of the Year

Columbus North boys and girls tennis coach Kendal Hammel was a finalist for the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Tennis Coach of the Year honors. Ultimately, Wes Kirk of Sullivan High School won the honor. The nomination,however, earned Hammel a position on the coaching staff for the 2022 ICGSA North-South All-Star Tennis Cup on June 12, 2022.