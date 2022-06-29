Wednesday, June 29th

There is a 3-way tie for the lead after the first round of the AJGA opening round at Otter Creek. Shooting two-under 70’s were leo Wessel of Indy, a junior-to-be, Gavin Clutts of Hazard, KY, a senior-to-be, and Seth Smith of Campbellsville, KY, a senior-to-be. Recent Columbus North graduate Luke Schneider was 7-over at 79.

On the girls side, also shooting 70 and tying for the lead were Lindsay McGrath of Oakville, Ontario, and Michelle Woo of Fremont, CA, both rising sophomores. Ava Bunker, the incoming freshman at Columbus North, is tied for fourth after a one-over 73.

More IUPUC Baseball Commits: Nathan VanBibber of Evansville Mater Dei and Caleb Richards of Franklin Central

Men’s Club at Greenbelt