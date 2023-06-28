Wednesday, June 28th

The winner of the Tony Stewart Foundation Race at the All-Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midget Racing Program at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fair Tuesday night was…Tony Stewart. Evan Shatto of Columbus finished third. Tonight (6/28) at the fair: Columbus Speedway Go-Karts with racing beginning at 7:00 PM.

Round One of the 2023 Circle K Junior Golf Championship hosted by Otter Creek took place Tuesday. The boys leaders after 18 holes are Davis Gochenour of Dayton, Ohio; James McNair of Kleinberg, Ontario, Canada; Austin Hoffenkamp of The Woodlands, TX; and Connor Cassano of Shreveport, LA. They finished with 3-under 69s and hold a one stroke advantage. All are recent graduates with the exception of Hoffenkamp, who is a junior-to-be.

Willie Davis, the recent Columbus North graduate, who is heading to DePauw to continue his golfing career, is in a tie for 47th place with a 7-over-79.

On the girls side, Yu Bai of Saratoga, CA, has a one stroke leadover 3 challengers. Bai sits at 2-under 70.

Eva Bunker, who will be a sophomore at Columbus North, is tied for 12th after a first round three-over 75, and she trails by 5 strokes.

Former PGA standout Tom Kite, who now heads a golf course design firm, will be at Otter Creek for a public announcement Wednesday (6/28) at 2:15 PM at the Otter Creek scoreboard. You are welcome. Kite and partner Billy Fuller, former Augusta National Superintendent, will discuss their plans for the golf course design.

Columbus North Football held a scrimmage Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Wiley Umphress had a hole-in-one Monday at the Junior-Am at Otter Creek.

Not a sports item, but at the annual Let’s Bake a Pie Contest at the Bartholomew County 4-H Fair, the grand champion pie was baked by Angie Behrman of Columbus. Her Cran/Raisin with Walnut Crumble was the winning entry.

At the annual National Sports Media Association Awards Weekend and National Convention in Winston-Salem, NC, state winners from Indiana were sportscaster Chris Denari and sportswriter Bob Kravitz.