Wednesday, June 22nd

It won't be long until high school fall sports will be cranking up. Most fall sports will hold first practices on Monday, August 1st. Girls golf will get underway July 29th.

The IHSAA Moratorium Period is at hand. The dates are July 4th – 10th. During this period, there shall be no contact between athletes and coaches, and no athletic activities, including conditioning, shall be conducted.

More IUPUC commits:

Ben Fricke, baseball, Mt. Pulaski (IL) High School and Spoon River Community College in Canton, IL

Dylan Nelis, cross country, Waldron High School

Austin Bode, the former Bull Dog who will be a sophomore at the University of Louisville, is playing summer baseball for the Albany Dutchmen in Albany, N.Y.

Alec Burnett, former Columbus East Olympian and recent UIndy graduate, recently entered the transfer portal to pursue an MBA while pitching his final two years of college eligibility. He is playing summer baseball for the Wisconsin Rapid Rafters in the Northwoods Summer League. He is the ace of their bullpen with one win and one save and 18 strikeouts in 11 innings spanning 8 appearances. In his latest outing, he struck out the side in the 9th inning.

Otter Creek Golf Course is till seeking volunteers for the AJGA JUnior Championship coming up June 27th – 30th. Call Ike DeClue at the Visitors Center if you’d like to help out at 378-2622.