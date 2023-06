The Circle K Junior Golf Championship hosted by Otter Creek is just around the corner. A qualifier is Sunday, followed by a Junior Clinic on Monday the 26th. The tourney itself is Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, June 27th – 29th.

Former Bull Dog Devin Mann continues to mann-handle Pacific Coast League pitching as the Oklahoma City Dodgers defeated Las Vegas Tuesday night 10-5. Mann went 2-2 with 2 walks and an RBI, while upping his batting average to .316.