Wednesday, June 14th

After the first day’s firing at the IHSAA Boys Golf State Championship at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, the Columbus North Bull Dogs reside in 9th place, 19 strokes behind the top team but only 3 strokes out of sixth place. North shot a 310. Guerin Catholic leads with a 291.

Willie Davis led the North contingent with a two-over 74, good for a tie for 17th place.

1. Guerin Catholic +3

2. Westfield +5

3. Valparaiso +15

T4. Bloomington South & Hamilton Southeastern +16

6. Evansville North +19

T7. Tipton & Zionsville +21

9. Columbus North +22

Other Bull Dog scores: