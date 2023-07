We have some very sad news: Longtime Columbus East Girls Track and Field and Assistant Football Coach Glen Brown has passed away. Our sympathy goes out to his family.

According to Facebook posts, the Savannah Bananas and Party Animals, immediately their rousing reception in Indianapolis, took Akron, Ohio, by storm. Another huge turnout!

HOLY COW! Luke VanDeventer scored another hole-in-one at Greenbelt, his second in a couple of weeks, both on par-4 holes.