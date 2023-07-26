Wednesday, July 26th

Parks and Recreation Month is winding up/down. Here is a sampling of late July and early August activity and offerings:

Register by Thursday, July 27th, for Fall Gymnastics classes at cbusinparks.com/Gymnastics

One week remains to register for Columbus Parks and Recreation Department Fencing Session 4

Fall Adult Kickball registration has been extended until Friday, July 28th

Time is running out to register for the Robby Glantz Hockey Camp

Learn to Play Hockey sessions continue on Saturdays through October 7th from 4:15 – 5:15 PM for ages 4-10

Fall Skating and Hockey Class registration is open

Girls Drop-In Hockey for 6-14 year olds, cost is $10

The annual City Open Tennis Tourney begins Friday, July 28th, and continues through Monday, July 31st

The Columbus Ladies City Golf Tournament is Saturday and Sunday, July 29th & 30th, at Greenbelt Golf Course. It is open to 100 golfers 14 year or older, and golfers must be Bartholomew County residents or Greenbelt pass holders. There will be a Championship Flight, First Flight, and Senior Flight (60+) participants.

Catching up after a couple of days away from the computer:

At the Indiana Women’s Amateur at Otter Creek, Tobi Herron finished in a tie for 20th place and Nathaly Munnicha tied for 30th. Both are former Columbus North golfers.

Devin Mann of the Oklahoma City Dodgers hit his 33rd double of the season on Sunday, the most in minor league baseball.

The Indy Fog men’s slo-pitch softball team captured the Independent Sports Association’s World Championship in Shelbyville with a come from behind 20-19 win in 9 innings over the Tennessee Power. Local players on the Fog roster were Larry Burton, Ric Caswell, Rick Gregory, Dean Layman, Tim McNealy, and Terry Neville. The Fog finished 4-1 in the AAA/AA Division. Named to the All-Tournament Team were Burton, Layman, and McNealy.

Reminder: The Columbus Christian School Lady Crusader Volleyball Camp is this coming Monday and Tuesday, July 31st and August 1st, at CCS. Grades 1-4, 4:00 PM, and grades 5-8, 6:00 PM.

Reminder II: The Tough Mudder at Ceraland is Saturday and Sunday, July 29th & 30th.

Another Hauser High School Soccer Training Session is Thursday, July 27th, from 8:00 – 9:30 AM.

First fall sport to get the green light from the IHSAA to start official practice is Girls Golf. The ladies begin their season on Friday, July 28th. All other fall sports hold first practices on Monday, July 31st. Don’t forget those physical forms!

Hauser Volleyball Camp for up-and-coming players will be held July 31st – August 4th. It is for Kindergarten – 8th graders. The camp will be held at the fieldhouse. Coach Jeff Case and his 2023 team will demonstrate practice fundamentals and the basics of volleyball. Cost is $25 per camper.

Devin Mann Watch: Devin went 2-5 Tuesday night with a run scored and 2 RBI as Oklahoma City defeated Reno 13-6. He’s hitting .310.