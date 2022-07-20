Wednesday, July 20th

Sunday evening, the LA Dodgers’ Tulsa Drillers farm club defeated the Springfield Cardinals 16-14. Dodger farmhand Devin Mann, the former Bull Dog, went 2-3 with two runs scored, two walks and an RBI. He is currently hitting .257 with nine home runs.

Columbus East footballers are currently selling $20 discount cards.

Columbus North wrestler Justice Thornton, in Fargo, North Dakota, for the USA Wrestling Junior National Tourney, lost his final match to an Ohio matman and wound up 2-2 for the tourney.

Athletes and parents, a reminder that Fall practices are just around the corner. Remember, the 2022-2023 sports physical is a requirement.

Columbus North volleyball is hosting its second annual Back to School Bash on Wednesday at Memorial Gymnasium. It will be from 9:00 – 11:00 AM with fun and games taking place and a light snack provided. Pre-K through 8th grade boys and girls and their parents are welcome. There is no cost. Participants are encouraged to bring school supplies to donate to the Bull Dog Pantry.