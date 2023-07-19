Wednesday, July 19th

Ryan Singer, son of Mr. and Mrs. Brain Singer of Columbus, made his first hole-in-one on #4 at the American Dunes (Jack Nicklaus Course) in Grand Haven, Michigan. Brian used a pitching wedge from 135 yards.

We ran across a Facebook post detailing some excellent weekend work in the pool for young Tristan Davis, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Davis of Columbus. Tyler is the former assistant athletic director at Columbus East. Swimming in the Center Grove Stars and Stripes Short Course meet, Tristan had a first, two seconds, and a fourth, and he also swam in some relay events.

Devin Mann continues his cannonading at the dish. He authored another two-hit night (2-4) in the Oklahoma City Dodgers 7-6 win over El Paso. He also scored a run and hiked his team-leading batting average to .315.