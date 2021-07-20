Wednesday, July 14

Columbus East athletic director Pete Huse says it has been determined that the East main gym floor will also have to be replaced, in addition to the floor in the auxiliary gym, as a result of the recent flooding at CEHS.
Columbus East will begin its volleyball season with practices, and perhaps regular season games as well, at Southside Elementary gymnasium.
Columbus North’s Austin Bode and Klyler McIntosh have been named All-State Honorable Mention by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Assn.
Columbus North Bull Dog wrestler Jason Shuey has qualified to compete in the 16U Freestyle Wrestling Nationals in Fargo, ND, in mid-July. Only other local wrestler to qualify for the tourney is Bull Dog freshman Justice Thornton.
Ali Patberg of IU will present a girls basketball skills clinic on Sun., Aug. 15 at Twin Lakes Rec., 1700 W. Bloomfield in Bloomington. First session is for 4th through 7th grade girls from 3-5 p.m. and the second session will be 8th to 12th grade girls from 5-7 p.m. Cost is $40. East session is limited to 25 spots. Bring your own basketball. Contact: Worldwidehoopstraining.com.