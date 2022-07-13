Wednesday, July 13th

Columbus North 1985 class president and former state track champion Lee Bridges continues to bring home the hardware in Master’s Track. He has just defended his title as World Champion for the men’s 55 and over 400 meters. Running in Tampere, Finland, in the USATF World Championships, he won the 400 in 52.59 and came oh so close to the world record of 52.24. He also was on the winning 4 X 100 relay and collected silver medals in the 200 meters and 4 X 100 relay.

Former Columbus East player Kaden Wise, now at Olney Central, is playing college league summer baseball for the Bag Bandits Club. At Championship Park in Kokomo, Wise pitched seven innings, giving up six hits, striking out six and walking two. He allowed three runs in his team’s 4-3 win. It was Kaden’s longest and best outing since an injury sidelined him earlier in the season.

The 56th Annual Indiana Football Coaches Association Murat Shrine North-South Football All-Star Classic will be held Friday night at 7:00 at North Central High School. The lone local participant is Jaxson Scruggs, cornerback from Columbus North.

Donner Aquatic Center at Donner Park is closing early for the season due to construction. The last day for public swimming is this Sunday.

The Columbus City Tennis Tourney Junior Division is this Friday with Columbus North as the main site.