Wednesday, July 12th

IU Women’s Basketball will be participating in the Elevance Health Tip-Off Tourney in Fort Myers, Florida on November 23rd – 25th at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena. The Hoosiers will play Tennessee on November 23rd at 6:00 PM in a nationally televised game, and Princeton on November 25th at 11:00 AM.

The Savannah Bananas and the Party Animals are on the move. Tuesday night they were in Kannapolis, N.C. Kannapolis is a Single-A affiliate of the White Sox.

Hauser Junior High Soccer practices started Monday for incoming sixth through eighth graders. Practices are being held Monday through Thursday from 5:00 – 7:00 PM. Players should meet on the field inside the track.

Columbus East’s Devon Tekulve is going to play in the Coaches Association Murat Shrine North-South All-Star Football Classic this Friday at Decatur Central High School at 7:00 PM. The roster lists him as a cornerback.

Fall high school sports are just around the corner. First sport to hold official practices is Girls Golf on July 28th.