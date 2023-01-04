Wednesday, January 4th

The following item is a Facebook post from IUPUC Athletics Director Zack McClellan:

“IUPUC Athletics and Ceraland Park have once again joined forces to brand an existing Ceraland facility for an IUPUC team. This time it is volleyball’s turn. IUPUC Volleyball Coach Jose Olivo has been very busy over the break, building a team. Now their home court will look more like THEIR home court. A huge thank you to Jim Kreutzjans and Reinhold Hill for approving the design. IUPUC volleyball will see you in the fall of 2023 in the River States Conference.”

Wrestling

Columbus North 53 Seymour 23

Boys Basketball

Medora 68 Columbus Christian 56 (Varsity)

Wednesday Events

Columbus East Wrestling home to Cathedral

Columbus North Boys 9th Basketball home to Fishers

Columbus North Gymnastics at Franklin Central (No Cash Sales)

Friday night at the Hauser Boys home basketball game with North Decatur, 25-year athletes from the HHS Class of 1998 will be honored, along with band members and cheerleaders.

Saturday, the Columbus East Wrestling Team will be in Franklin for IWCA Team State Event, beginning at 9:00 AM. The O’s will be in an 8-team bracket as the #4 seed and their first round opponent will be #5 seed Floyd Central. Also in the bracket are #1 Roncalli, Terre Haute South, Greenfield Central, Hobart, East Central, and Mishawaka.