Wednesday, January 31st

We have lost a good one. Former Columbus East principal Phil Houston has passed away. He was a tremendous East fan, and agonized over every minute of every game. Thanks for being my friend, MR. (not Phil) Houston.

Girls Basketball

Columbus Christian 41 Christian Academy of Madison 24 Olivia Wise had 9 for CCS

Sectional Girls Basketball at Whiteland

Whiteland 52 East Central 23

Franklin 37 Shelbyville 32

Friday night (2/2): Whiteland vs. Columbus East at 6:00 PM followed by Franklin vs. Columbus North.

Digital mobile tickets can be purchased at public.eventlink.com/tickets. All tickets will be digital through your mobile phone. No cash. Present your purchase verification on your mobile phone at the gate. $7 per session, $15 for all sessions. Children 5 and younger will be admitted free.

Sectional Girls Basketball at North Decatur

Switzerland County 47 Hauser 36

Swimming

Bloomington North 98 Columbus East 87 (Boys)

Olympians set school record in 200 free relay

Big 10 Men’s Basketball