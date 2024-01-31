Wednesday, January 31st
We have lost a good one. Former Columbus East principal Phil Houston has passed away. He was a tremendous East fan, and agonized over every minute of every game. Thanks for being my friend, MR. (not Phil) Houston.
Girls Basketball
- Columbus Christian 41 Christian Academy of Madison 24 Olivia Wise had 9 for CCS
Sectional Girls Basketball at Whiteland
- Whiteland 52 East Central 23
- Franklin 37 Shelbyville 32
Friday night (2/2): Whiteland vs. Columbus East at 6:00 PM followed by Franklin vs. Columbus North.
Digital mobile tickets can be purchased at public.eventlink.com/tickets. All tickets will be digital through your mobile phone. No cash. Present your purchase verification on your mobile phone at the gate. $7 per session, $15 for all sessions. Children 5 and younger will be admitted free.
Sectional Girls Basketball at North Decatur
- Switzerland County 47 Hauser 36
Swimming
- Bloomington North 98 Columbus East 87 (Boys)
- Olympians set school record in 200 free relay
Big 10 Men’s Basketball
- Indiana 74 Iowa 68 IU scoring led by Ware 23, Leal 13, Mgbako 11, Galloway & Johnson 9