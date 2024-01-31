Local Sports 

Wednesday, January 31st

Kevin Kelley

We have lost a good one.  Former Columbus East principal Phil Houston has passed away.  He was a tremendous East fan, and agonized over every minute of every game.  Thanks for being my friend, MR. (not Phil) Houston.

Girls Basketball

  • Columbus Christian  41  Christian Academy of Madison  24  Olivia Wise had 9 for CCS

Sectional Girls Basketball at Whiteland

  • Whiteland  52  East Central  23
  • Franklin  37  Shelbyville  32

Friday night (2/2):  Whiteland vs. Columbus East at 6:00 PM followed by Franklin vs. Columbus North.

Digital mobile tickets can be purchased at public.eventlink.com/tickets.  All tickets will be digital through your mobile phone.  No cash.  Present your purchase verification on your mobile phone at the gate.  $7 per session, $15 for all sessions.  Children 5 and younger will be admitted free.

Sectional Girls Basketball at North Decatur

  • Switzerland County  47  Hauser  36

Swimming

  • Bloomington North  98  Columbus East  87  (Boys)
  • Olympians set school record in 200 free relay

Big 10 Men’s Basketball

  • Indiana  74  Iowa  68   IU scoring led by Ware 23, Leal 13, Mgbako 11, Galloway & Johnson 9

 