Wednesday, January 24th

Girls Basketball

Silver Creek 50 Columbus East 44 (Varsity) CE: Caroline Frost 20 points

North Decatur 55 Hauser 18 (Varsity) Hauser led by Bella Kilps & Chloe Phelps 5 points each

Swimming

Columbus East 134 Greensburg 35 (Girls) East double winners were Kira Van Valkenberg, Gabbie Meier, & Connelly Furnish

Columbus East 118 Greensburg 60 (Boys) East double winners were Judah Nickoll and Misha Machavariani

Boys Basketball

Hauser “C” 56 North Decatur 17 Hauser Scoring: Jackson York 15, Jacob Bell 8, Tishawn Lisby 7, Joel Bechtel 6, & Andrean Tungate 6

The Columbus East Girls Tennis team will hold a call-out meeting on Monday, January 29th, at 5:30 PM in the cafeteria. Parents are welcome. Questions should be directed to Coach Adam Ulrich.

Major League Baseball players will be reporting to Spring Training in most cases between February 12th and February 14th. Regular season opening day is approximately 65 days away.

Cincinnati sports broadcaster Lance McAlister notes on Facebook that on January 21, 1974, the Reds hired Marty Brennaman as their play-by-play voice. He replaced Al Michaels, who moved to the San Francisco Giants broadcast booth. Marty was the voice of the Reds for 46 years and entered the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2000 as a Ford Frick winner.

The Bull Dog Alumni Association tells us on its Facebook “This Day in History” that during this week in 1970, Bull Dog quarterback Mike Phipps was awarded the Sammy Baugh Trophy, presented to the top college passer in the nation. Mike was also in town to prepare for his upcoming wedding.

It was Senior Night on Tuesday, 1/23, at South Marr Road for Columbus East Girls Basketball, Swimming, and Cheerleaders.

Wednesday Local Sports Events

Columbus North at Rushville- Varsity & JV Girls Basketball- 6:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Columbus East vs. Madison- Freshman Boys Basketball- Canceled

Former Bull Dog baseballer Kyler McIntosh, a junior at Alabama State, is prepping for the 2024 campaign. Last season he started 56 games at short stop, hitting .318 with 14 doubles and 7 home runs. He also started 8 games on the mound, posting a 3-4 record, and adding 2 saves.