Wednesday, January 19th

Boys Basketball

Columbus East 51 Mooresville 31 (Varsity)

Mooresville 66 Columbus East 47 (JV)

Columbus East 30 Mooresville 27 (9th)

Indian Creek 38 Hauser 36 (C Team)

Columbus North 59 Roncalli 37 (Varsity)

Columbus North 36 Roncalli 35 (JV)

Girls Basketball

Silver Creek 54 Columbus North 34 (Varsity)

Columbus North 52 Silver Creek 40 (JV)

Columbus East at Madison Girls Basketball on Saturday has been postponed.

Swimming

Columbus North 107 Jennings County 76 (Girls)

Columbus North 133 Jennings County 49 (Boys)

Tony Stewart has been named to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.

Columbus North girls cross country coach Rick Sluder has been named Indiana Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year by the U. S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Indiana University men’s swimming defeated Louisville 205-95. Hoosier Michael Brinegar won the 1000 free in 8:51:20, the third best NCAA time this season. His clocking was the fastest “true” 1000 by four seconds as the top two times were recorded in the first 1000 of a 1650 free event.

Nine Columbus East wrestlers are ranked in the updated indianamat.com individual state listings.

Columbus North softball will hold a call-out meeting Monday from 6:00 – 7:30 PM in the North Cafeteria for parents and players. Questions: Coach Ron McDonald at 812-344-6993 or email him at [email protected]

Columbus North boys golf will hold a call-out meeting Friday at 3:30 PM in the athletic conference room.

Columbus East softball will hold open gyms from 4:00 – 5:30 PM every Tuesday and Thursday until the season starts in the south balcony at the main gymnasium.

The next Columbus East volleyball open gym will be January 24th from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Incoming freshman are welcome.

The Columbus Indoor Putting League is an indoor disc golf league every Thursday at Columbus East. Information: Jonathan Wohlford at 812-374-9311.

The BCSC Elementary Basketball League playoff rounds begin at Southside Middle School January 24th. Super Saturday will be at Columbus East February 4th and 5th.

Marty Beasley was Ty Platt’s varsity boys basketball assistant at Columbus East back in the day. Beasley had a long run as head coach at Carroll (Ft. Wayne) before taking the DeKalb job this season. Recently, his team won a 48-42 OT outing over his former school.

Former Columbus East and Purdue cager Michael Wohlford, now in his sixth year as head coach at Goshen High School, is piloting a team that is 9-2 so far this season.