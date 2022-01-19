Local Sports 

Wednesday, January 19th

Kevin Kelley

Boys Basketball

  • Columbus East  51  Mooresville  31  (Varsity)
  • Mooresville  66  Columbus East  47  (JV)
  • Columbus East  30  Mooresville  27  (9th)
  • Indian Creek  38  Hauser  36  (C Team)
  • Columbus North  59  Roncalli  37  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  36  Roncalli  35  (JV)

Girls Basketball

  • Silver Creek  54  Columbus North  34  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  52  Silver Creek  40  (JV)

Columbus East at Madison Girls Basketball on Saturday has been postponed.

Swimming

  • Columbus North  107  Jennings County  76  (Girls)
  • Columbus North  133  Jennings County  49  (Boys)

Tony Stewart has been named to the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame.

Columbus North girls cross country coach Rick Sluder has been named Indiana Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year by the U. S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Indiana University men’s swimming defeated Louisville 205-95.  Hoosier Michael Brinegar won the 1000 free in 8:51:20, the third best NCAA time this season.  His clocking was the fastest “true” 1000 by four seconds as the top two times were recorded in the first 1000 of a 1650 free event.

Nine Columbus East wrestlers are ranked in the updated indianamat.com individual state listings.

Columbus North softball will hold a call-out meeting Monday from 6:00 – 7:30 PM in the North Cafeteria for parents and players.  Questions: Coach Ron McDonald at 812-344-6993 or email him at [email protected]

Columbus North boys golf will hold a call-out meeting Friday at 3:30 PM in the athletic conference room.

Columbus East softball will hold open gyms from 4:00 – 5:30 PM every Tuesday and Thursday until the season starts in the south balcony at the main gymnasium.

The next Columbus East volleyball open gym will be January 24th from 6:00 – 8:00 PM.  Incoming freshman are welcome.

The Columbus Indoor Putting League is an indoor disc golf league every Thursday at Columbus East.  Information: Jonathan Wohlford at 812-374-9311.

The BCSC Elementary Basketball League playoff rounds begin at Southside Middle School January 24th.  Super Saturday will be at Columbus East February 4th and 5th.

Marty Beasley was Ty Platt’s varsity boys basketball assistant at Columbus East back in the day.  Beasley had a long run as head coach at Carroll (Ft. Wayne) before taking the DeKalb job this season.  Recently, his team won a 48-42 OT outing over his former school.

Former Columbus East and Purdue cager Michael Wohlford, now in his sixth year as head coach at Goshen High School, is piloting a team that is 9-2 so far this season.