Local Sports 

Wednesday, January 18th

Kevin Kelley

Columbus East’s Saige Stahl has been named one of the IBCA/Franciscan Health Players of the Week after scoring 29, 32, and 37 points in her last three games.

Nominees for Indiana High School Athletes of the Year in Cross Country include Lily Baker of Columbus North.

Boys Basketball

  • Columbus North  57  Roncalli  45  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  45  Roncalli  37  (JV)

Cooper Horn of Columbus North is nearing the 1,000-point career milestone.  He has 965.  Lauren Barker of Columbus North girls has 939.

  • Mooresville  63  Columbus East  48  (Varsity)
  • Indian Creek  48  Hauser C Team  45

Gymnastics

  • Franklin Central  100.5  Columbus East  92.5

Swimming

  • Columbus North  117  Jennings County  65  (Girls)
  • Columbus North  126.5  Jennings County  48.5  (Boys)