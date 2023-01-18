Wednesday, January 18th

Columbus East’s Saige Stahl has been named one of the IBCA/Franciscan Health Players of the Week after scoring 29, 32, and 37 points in her last three games.

Nominees for Indiana High School Athletes of the Year in Cross Country include Lily Baker of Columbus North.

Boys Basketball

Columbus North 57 Roncalli 45 (Varsity)

Columbus North 45 Roncalli 37 (JV)

Cooper Horn of Columbus North is nearing the 1,000-point career milestone. He has 965. Lauren Barker of Columbus North girls has 939.

Mooresville 63 Columbus East 48 (Varsity)

Indian Creek 48 Hauser C Team 45

Gymnastics

Franklin Central 100.5 Columbus East 92.5

Swimming