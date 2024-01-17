Wednesday, January 17th

Columbus North is launching a 6/7th grade and 8th grade (middle school) Girsl Softball program. More information is available on the North Softball Facebook site. Justin Stott will be heading up the 6/7 effort and Kyle Rutan will be in charge of the 8th grade program. New North Varsity Softball coach Terry Jarvis will serve as administrator.

First open practice will be Wednesday, 1/17, at Columbus North from 5:30 – 7:00 PM.

Attendees will be met at the front door of the gymnasium and will proceed to the indoor hitting area above the auxiliary gym. More open practices are scheduled for January 24th & 31st, February 7th, 14th, 21st, & 28th. ‘Grand’ tryouts will be March 6th at the Columbus North JV Diamond from 5:30 – 7:00 PM.

Ladies golf will be front and center at Otter Creek in Columbus this season! The Epson Tour 2024 tourney schedule will include a stop at Otter June 14-16 for the Otter Creek Championship. The event will have a $300,000 purse. The Epson Tour is the official qualifying tourney of the LPGA and is also known as”The Road to the LPGA”. The mission of the tourney is to prepare the best young women pro golfers for successful careers on the LPGA Tour.

Big 10 Men’s Hoops

Purdue 87 Indiana 66

Edey 33 for Purdue; Galloway 17 and Mgbako 15 for IU

Columbus East has a new boys Cross Country head coach and assistant Boys Track & Field coach. He is former Columbus North and Marian University standout Gabriel Ocasio. Gabe earned all-state and all-conference honors at North and was an NAIA All-American at Marian. He served as assistant cross country coach for the Bull Dogs from 2019-2021.

Boys Basketball

Jennings County 78 Columbus North 58 (Varsity) CN was led by Garrett Long with 19, Nolan Pickup 11, & Max Coombs 10.

Jennings County 71 Columbus North 68 (JV) CN: Austin Perry 25, Eli Smith 14, Gage King 11, & Brandon Hester 10.

Columbus North 44 Jennings County 15 (9th) CN: Cole Dawson 10

Mooresville 67 Columbus East 61 (Varsity)

Wrestling

Columbus East 63 Salem 18

Swimming

Columbus North 135 Jennings County 37 (Boys)

Columbus North 136 Jennings County 46 (Girls)

The National Sports Media Association (formerly the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association) has announced its 2023 state award winners.

The Indiana Sportscaster of the Year is Greg Rakestraw of ISC Sports Network in Indianapolis, and the Sportswriter of the Year is Kyle Neddenriep of the Indianapolis Star.

Columbus Easy will hold an 8th grade open house on Wednesday, 1/17, from 5:00 – 8:00 PM. There will be an athletic fair fr4om 5:00 – 6:00 PM.

Columbus North Football will have an 8th grade football presentation on Wednesday, January 24th, at 5:00 PM. An open house will follow at the LGI Room. Enter through Door 1.

Former Bull Dog basketballer Roy Etnyre’s daughter Raegan has committed to play Division 1 Golf at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, MO next fall.

Columbus East Girls Tennis will hold a call-out meeting on Monday, January 29th, at 5:30 PM in the Columbus East Cafeteria. Parents and guardians are welcome. Questions should be directed to Coach Adam Ulrich.

Columbus East JV Wrestling will compete in the Jennings County Junior Varsity Invitational on Wednesday, 1/17.

Columbus North Softball schedule for 2024: Opening game is at East Central 3/28 at 5:30 PM.

Bull Dog Alumni Association Facebook post: Columbus Icemen 4 Hamilton Southeastern “B” 0; Shut out for Lane Barringer.