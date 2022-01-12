Wednesday, January 12th

Girls Basketball

#14 Columbus East 58 #2 Bedford North Lawrence 51 (Varsity) The O’s led all the way en route to their road win, and now are the lone Hoosier Hills Conference team that is unbeaten in league play.

Columbus East 61 Bedford North Lawrence 36 (JV)

Ben Davis 38 Columbus North 25 (Varsity)

Columbus North 50 Ben Davis 23 (JV)

Columbus North 35 Ben Davis 8 (9th)

Oldenburg Academy 49 Hauser 34 (Varsity)

Hauser 31 Oldenburg Academy 26 (JV)

Boys Basketball

Shelbyville at Columbus East postponed until Tuesday, February 15th

Wrestling

Columbus North 45 Jennings County 33

Swimming

Columbus East 103 Madison 77 (Girls)

Madison 107 Columbus East 69 (Boys)

Columbus North girls tennis call-out meeting is Thursday at 3:30 PM in the athletic conference room.

IU Women, wqith Columbus North’s Ali Patberg, arte now ranked fifth by the USA Today Wome’s Basketball Coaches Poll, the highest ever rating for the Hoosiers.

Radley Haddad, Yankees bullpen catcher and assistant coach the past four years, has taken a position with the Pittsburgh Pirates as their run prevention and game planning coach. Radley is the grandson of Bob Haddad of Columbus.