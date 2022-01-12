Local Sports 

Wednesday, January 12th

Kevin Kelley

Girls Basketball

  • #14 Columbus East  58  #2 Bedford North Lawrence  51  (Varsity)  The O’s led all the way en route to their road win, and now are the lone Hoosier Hills Conference team that is unbeaten in league play.
  • Columbus East  61  Bedford North Lawrence  36  (JV)
  • Ben Davis  38  Columbus North  25  (Varsity)
  • Columbus North  50  Ben Davis  23  (JV)
  • Columbus North  35  Ben Davis  8  (9th)
  • Oldenburg Academy  49  Hauser  34  (Varsity)
  • Hauser  31  Oldenburg Academy  26  (JV)

Boys Basketball

Shelbyville at Columbus East postponed until Tuesday, February 15th

Wrestling

  • Columbus North  45  Jennings County  33

Swimming

  • Columbus East  103  Madison  77  (Girls)
  • Madison  107  Columbus East  69  (Boys)

Columbus North girls tennis call-out meeting is Thursday at 3:30 PM in the athletic conference room.

IU Women, wqith Columbus North’s Ali Patberg, arte now ranked fifth by the USA Today Wome’s Basketball Coaches Poll, the highest ever rating for the Hoosiers.

Radley Haddad, Yankees bullpen catcher and assistant coach the past four years, has taken a position with the Pittsburgh Pirates as their run prevention and game planning coach.  Radley is the grandson of Bob Haddad of Columbus.