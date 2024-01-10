Wednesday, January 10th

Big 10 Men’s Basketball

Rutgers 66 Indiana 57

Ware, Reneau, & Mgbako all had 13 points

Nebraska 88 #1 Purdue 72

Boys Basketball

Shelbyville 59 Columbus East 53

Keaton Lawson 20, Alex Duncan 9, & Carter Patterson 8; The Golden Bears are now 9-4 and the Olympians stand 3-7. Over the last 35 years, Columbus East leads the series 23-20.

Traders Point 53 Columbus Christian 46

Payton Waldon 12 and Branson Carr 9 for CCS

Girls Basketball

Bedford North Lawrence 71 Columbus East 35 (Varsity)

Carmel 57 Columbus North 43 (Varsity) Miley McClellan 12, Kaylie Harmon & Avery Johnson 11 for Columbus North

Carmel 48 Columbus North 41 (JV) Ava Wilson 13 & Riley Sims 12 for Columbus North

Oldenburg Academy 66 Hauser 20 (Varsity)

Medora 61 Columbus Christian 34 Emma Murray led CCS with 13. The Lady Crusaders are back in action next Tuesday, 1/16, home to Indiana Math and Science.

Wrestling

Columbus North 54 Jennings County 3

Swimming

Columbus East 87 Madison 82 (Girls)

Columbus East 107 Madison 53 (Boys)

The Donner Swim Club will host the Donner Winter Invitational on Saturday, 1/13, and Sunday, 1/14, at Columbus North.

Columbus North Events for Wednesday, 1/10

Covenant Christian at Columbus North- Boys Basketball- 6:00 PM (JV) and 7:30 (Varsity)

Columbus North at Jennings County- JV Wrestling Open

Next up for Columbus North Gymnastics: at Bloomington North on Thursday, 1/11, at 6:00 PM.

The Columbus North Girls JV Basketball team will play the Hauser JV Saturday, 1/13, at Noon at Hope. It’ll be JV only.

The National Sports Media Association has named its 2023 award winners: The Hall of Fame Class of 2024 is Joe Buck, Andrea Kramer, Jayson Stark, Tim McCarver, and Roger Kahn. Sportscaster of the Year is Kevin Harlan, and Sportswriter of the Year is Jeff Passan.