Local Sports 

Wednesday, January 10th

Kevin Kelley

Big 10 Men’s Basketball

  • Rutgers  66  Indiana  57

Ware, Reneau, & Mgbako all had 13 points

  • Nebraska  88  #1 Purdue  72

Boys Basketball

  • Shelbyville  59  Columbus East  53

Keaton Lawson 20, Alex Duncan 9, & Carter Patterson 8; The Golden Bears are now 9-4 and the Olympians stand 3-7.  Over the last 35 years, Columbus East leads the series 23-20.

  • Traders Point  53  Columbus Christian  46

Payton Waldon 12 and Branson Carr 9 for CCS

Girls Basketball

  • Bedford North Lawrence  71  Columbus East  35  (Varsity)
  • Carmel  57  Columbus North  43  (Varsity)  Miley McClellan 12, Kaylie Harmon & Avery Johnson 11 for Columbus North
  • Carmel  48  Columbus North  41  (JV)  Ava Wilson 13 & Riley Sims 12 for Columbus North
  • Oldenburg Academy  66  Hauser  20  (Varsity)
  • Medora  61  Columbus Christian  34  Emma Murray led CCS with 13.  The Lady Crusaders are back in action next Tuesday, 1/16, home to Indiana Math and Science.

Wrestling

  • Columbus North  54  Jennings County  3

Swimming

  • Columbus East  87  Madison  82  (Girls)
  • Columbus East  107  Madison  53  (Boys)

The Donner Swim Club will host the Donner Winter Invitational on Saturday, 1/13, and Sunday, 1/14, at Columbus North.

Columbus North Events for Wednesday, 1/10

  • Covenant Christian at Columbus North- Boys Basketball- 6:00 PM (JV) and 7:30 (Varsity)
  • Columbus North at Jennings County- JV Wrestling Open

Next up for Columbus North Gymnastics: at Bloomington North on Thursday, 1/11, at 6:00 PM.

The Columbus North Girls JV Basketball team will play the Hauser JV Saturday, 1/13, at Noon at Hope.  It’ll be JV only.

The National Sports Media Association has named its 2023 award winners: The Hall of Fame Class of 2024 is Joe Buck, Andrea Kramer, Jayson Stark, Tim McCarver, and Roger Kahn.  Sportscaster of the Year is Kevin Harlan, and Sportswriter of the Year is Jeff Passan.