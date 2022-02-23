Wednesday, February 23rd

Boys Basketball

Hauser 81 Columbus Christian 52 (Varsity) Hauser’s Bryce Bates scores his 1,000th career point

Hauser 60 Columbus Christian 21 (JV)

Columbus North swimmer Daniel Utterback has been called back to compete in the State Swim Championships in both 100 and 200 yard freestyle events. The Bull Frog 400 yard freestyle relay team has also been called back (Utterback, Goble, Fabian-Aguilar, and Fry) and will join the North 200 free relay tandem of Utterback, Proffitt, Goble, and Fry that qualified at the Sectional by meeting the State standard. Dathan Wolf of Columbus East received a call back in the 100 backstroke.

At the Jasper Diving Regional, Cole Wheeler of North was 11th and Gavin Day of East finished 12th, and the two entrants failed to advance to the State Championship.

Bull Dog senior Kylah Lawson has been selected to participate in the Hoosier Basketball Magazine Top 60 Workout coming up next month.

Former Olympian baseballers Kaden Wise and Jonah Wichman had a chance to cross (base) paths when Kayden’s Olney Central College team met Jonah’s St. Charles Community College team over the weekend.

Zach McClellan of IUPUI, the school’s new athletic director, will also be head baseball coach for the Crimson Pride.

With the baseball season just around the corner, we thought we might give you a rundown on the whereabouts of former Columbus East diamondmen who are now playing at the college level. If there are mistakes or additions to the list, please let me know. Thanks.